If you weren’t around in 2019 when one of the best horror twists on a superhero movie took the world by storm, you might need to learn what Brightburn is. If you were, you’d know it is among the most chilling and thought-provoking takes on superpowered individuals. It makes you grateful that many of the heroes we know and love were raised by parents with strong moral compasses. Obviously, all those who loved the first movie are wondering about a sequel to James Gunn’s Brightburn.

Brightburn

Brightburn was arguably the first of its kind. It showed what can go wrong when someone with superpowers isn’t raised to be a hero and to respect the “great responsibility” that comes with having great power.

Brandon Breyer was every infertile couple’s dream, as a sweet, mysterious baby boy fell from the sky and landed on Tori and Kyle’s farm, an origin story that you might recognise from the original superhero story, Superman.

Despite their attempts to raise him well, when Brandon hit puberty, powerful darkness manifested within him as he started to use his powers without concern for the consequences, becoming a nightmare version of Superman: Brightburn.

The movie was directed by David Yarovesky and written by brother and cousin to DC Studios CEO James Gunn (a producer on the project), Brian and Mark Gunn, respectively. It starred Abraham Clinkscales as Royce, Becky Wahlstrom as Erika, Christian Finlayson as Fauxhawk, David Denman as Kyle Breyer, Elizabeth Banks as Tori Breyer, Emmie Hunter as Caitlyn, Gregory Alan Williams as Sheriff Deever, Jackson A. Dunn as Brandon Breyer, Jennifer Holland as Ms Espenscheid, Matt Jones as Noah McNichol, and Meredith Hagner as Merilee McNichol.

Will We Get a Brightburn Sequel?

Since Brightburn swept the world and the internet, fans have been hoping for updates about a possible sequel to the horror movie. They want to see where this new and terrifying take on superheroes might take us.

Now that it has been five years, the hope for a sequel is drying up. A fan of the film, Jaylon Marton, asked Gunn on Threads when we can expect a sequel, citing the unanswered questions and the great potential that the movie had to be the start of a franchise.

Unfortunately, Gunn replied as usual, saying, “No plans at all for this right now.”

Luckily, the hidden clause in what Gunn was saying could be that there are no plans right now with how full Gunn’s plate is in rebooting the DC universe, not that it will never happen. The future could still be bright for Brightburn fans (sorry, I had to.)

What Could The Brightburn Sequel Be?

As with almost any film, there are many theories about what the sequel for Brightburn could look like. Even the principal actor of the film was excited about the idea of returning for a sequel. He suggested that he had his own theories about what it could be. Chatting to Screen Rant in 2019 after the movie launched, Dunn shared that there was so much room to explore outside his little home town of Kansas.

Another option for a sequel is the many other individuals hinted at the movie’s end. During the credits, news clips show the strange figure floating over Brightburn, a building collapsed while fires raged in the town’s forests, and the character’s symbol being burnt into fields, presumably by his heat vision.

Michael Rooker appears on his conspiracy blog, talking about a “half-man, half-sea creature” destroying fishing vessels in the South China Sea and also mentioning a “witch woman” who chokes people with ropes and cords. If Brightburn was a reference to Superman, the fish man is obviously an Easter Egg about Aquaman, and the witch could be a reference to Wonder Woman. Before ending the podcast, three other images show up on the screen, suggesting that many others with superpowers are using their powers to some end.

Once a Brightburn sequel does eventually roll around, it could be the start of an anti-Justice League, or the next movie could be a spiritual sequel that follows the next terrifying ‘hero’ that has turned to the dark side. Either way, it will be a while before we see anything in this darker version of the hero universe.

