With Elon Musk buying Twitter and all the juicy gossip that has come to the surface regarding the purchase (we won’t be covering that in this article but just check out the state of things on Twitter), a lot of the ‘woke’ celebrities of Twitter have been moving to the Mastodon Social Network. These celebs include writers, directors, and, most recently, the newly appointed DC CEO. And it seems like James Gunn has used the platform to tease a live-action DC Lobo movie.

James Joining Mastodon Social Network

Mastodon Social Network looks like a carbon copy of Twitter but is described as a decentralized social network, which means that nobody owns it, which is its biggest draw at the moment. Users on the network can create independent nodes or instances which are then connected to others using the social network technology.

James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, has opened an account on the Mastodon social network and posted “Glad to be here,” for all his fans to see, as well as a random picture of the comic rendition of Lobo, the alien born on the utopian planet of Czarnia who ended up working as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter, one of the most battle-hardened villains out there.

Teased Lobo Movie On Mastodon Social Network

Whether it was an actual tease or not, James Gunn of all people posting a random image of an awesome DC character like Lobo has to mean something. Is a feature film focused on the interstellar mercenary going to be happening? For now, we just don’t have enough information to be able to tell definitively but it wouldn’t be all too shocking considering recent events.

With Gunn and Safran moving to the top, a lot of opportunities will be opening up for DC Studios to showcase more of their characters who have been lurking in the shadows. Jason Momoa also recently tweeted about an exciting announcement that he can’t make just yet but that one of his dream projects with DC is coming to life. Fans think he would be a perfect fit for a live-action Lobo movie, despite already being part of the DC Universe as Aquaman.

This wouldn’t be the first time that DC has tried to bring Lobo to life, as he appeared on SyFy’s Krypton Season 2 in 2019, played by Emmett J. Scanlan. Unfortunately for the series, the version wasn’t well received by fans, which could have led to their hasty cancellation after having a good first season and a not-so-good second.

There have been whispers of movies focused on Lobo being developed at one point in time or another in the past, but none of them ever got off the ground, even though Michael Bay was rumoured to direct back in 2018.

Only time will tell, I guess, but Gunn and Safran have always enjoyed talking directly to their fans so hopefully, we will know soon enough.

Addressed The Fans As The Head of DC Studios

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC,” Tweeted Gunn.

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years.”

“But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.”

“We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

Could things at DC really be changing so much that they would let Jason Momoa be in two roles at the same time? One as a hero and one as a mercenary who just goes for the side that pays better? It’s an exciting thought and we can’t wait to see more.

Do you think James Gunn is teasing a live-action Lobo movie?