James Gunn has confirmed that the DCU will in fact connect movies, TV series, animated movies, games, and possibly even comic books.

Everyone has been talking about the latest developments at Warner Bros. Discovery this last year. Of course, there’s been a lot of sad news about cancellations. Still, there have also been some good news, such as the appointment of the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The announcement was made in late October, and as of November 1st, they are officially seated in their positions.

Together, the co-chairmen are responsible for reshaping the DC Universe, heading up all the adaptations that will be happening at the studio. They are also responsible for developing a plan for the franchise spanning the next 10+ years, ensuring they are more cohesive than ever moving forward.

Gunn Still To Direct

Gunn is a favourite director for many people, especially after the tremendous new energy he brought into the DCEU with The Suicide Squad and the first season of Peacemaker. Some of us might be worried that we won’t see any of Gunn’s excellent work anymore because he might be too busy overseeing everything at DC Studios, don’t fear. Gunn has provided some insight that he will continue to write and direct. Still, he might only be working on DC projects in the future.

He even has some projects in the works, such as finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy, possibly his last Marvel project? He is also working on the second season of Peacemaker and hinted at yet another spinoff that will focus on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, “The Wall” of Suicide Squad.

The New DCU Will Be Connected Across Platforms

During a Twitter interaction just yesterday, James Gunn replied to some questions from fans asking for confirmation about the upcoming animated DC movies. Will they be included in DC canon? Will the DCU canon extend as far as TV series? And will there would be more standalone movies like Harley Quinn?

As we all know, Gunn loves chatting up a storm on Twitter with all his fans and sharing everything he can with them. So he responded that a few will get incorporated into DC canon, and some will remain as standalone features. He also gave some insight into the direction that DC will be taking, the interconnected nature of the universe, and the platforms they will use to bring this all to life.

When asked whether he and Safran are planning to give more DC character TV shows that are canon as well, James Gunn replied “most definitely” and that they want to connect the DC Universe across movies and TV series and that animation is included in that.

Another Twitter user asked if there were plans to fit DC games into the canon, and James Gunn replied, “yes.”

Lastly, a fan asked if DC Studios is involved in the comic side of DC, to which Gunn replied via Twitter, “Very open communication. As everyone knows, I’m a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading @DCComics (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics – just all filmed DC entertainment.”

Suppose James Gunn manages to combine movies, TV shows, animations, and games to make an incredibly cohesive DC Universe. They may really take over the superhero genre.

