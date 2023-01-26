Many character arcs came to a close in the final season of Game of Thrones. One such character was Jaime Lannister. He went on a journey from being a hated man who murdered his previous King and pushed a little kid out of a window to being someone fans came to love. When given the opportunity, it was seen that Jaime was not as cold-hearted as his sister, Cersei. In fact, he was a person who thought everything he was doing was justified as it was in the name of love. This brings fans to his relationship with Brienne of Tarth, which some can argue is the catalyst for his immense character development. However, by the end of the final season, Jaime Lannister still chooses Cersei Lannister over Brienne of Tarth and rushes back to King’s Landing to be with his sister. Everyone was baffled but not surprised by this move. But why did he go back to Cersei? And should he have stayed with Brienne instead?

Many factors can be argued when it comes to Jaime Lannister having to choose between Cersei and Brienne of Tarth. One of these reasons is that Cersei is his biological sister, and they should not have been romantically involved anyways. Another is that Brienne was just an infatuation on his part, and while neither of these reasons is wrong, they are not necessarily correct. From a subjective standpoint, no reason given is implausible. But there are objective reasonings that present themselves in the form of logic. Here are some of the said reasons why Jaime should have remained with Brienne instead of going back to Cersei.

Who is Jaime Lannister When He is With Brienne of Tarth?

Strictly speaking, in the show, Jaime is not a likeable character from the moment he is first presented on screen. He seems very smug and even more full of himself with a condescending attitude. It can be seen in how he belittles Jon Snow for wanting to join the Night’s Watch and speaks to Ned Stark. Further than that, he starts off as incredibly selfish, pushing Brandon Stark from the tower to save his and his sister’s hides and then later suggesting they kill Bran when he finds out the boy survived. He also taunts Catelyn Stark once she captures him and kills his family to escape. But fair enough, Jaime was meant to be one of the main antagonists of the first few seasons.

At this point, Jaime is only known by his infamous title of the Kingslayer, which, to be fair, is well-deserved. However, it is in season 2 that he and Brienne meet for the first time and begin their travels together. Catelyn assigns Brienne to escort him to King’s Landing to trade for her daughters, Arya and Sansa. Being the dedicated knight that she is, Brienne obliges and swiftly begins their travels. Jaime discovers Brienne’s skills with a sword and then personally finds out that she is a match for him before getting captured by Robb’s bannermen.

It is here where audiences see a change in Jaime’s character for the first time. Locke and his men intend to rape Brienne before returning her to Robb, but Jaime quickly lies about her House, making them believe she is rich. It is also here where he loses his hand. This is a massive blow for him as a Kingsguard, as he would no longer be able to wield a sword. Brienne gives him some tough love as a wake-up call and convinces him that he still has so much to live for. Shortly after, fans get the famous bathtub scene with Jaime and Brienne.

The scene happens at Harrenhal, where Jaime reveals what occurred with the Mad King to Brienne. He had a choice between saving the people of King’s Landing from being burned alive or he could kill the King. However, killing the King would mean breaking his oath as a Kingsguard. Fans see Jaime as human for the first time since he first appeared on screen, finally acknowledging him not as Kingslayer but as Jaime Lannister. This is a definitive moment for their relationship, but it also shows the change Brienne brought upon him during their travels. It is a moment of beautiful character development that contributes towards the show’s greatness.

From here on out, there is a considerable change in Jaime’s character as he begins to care deeply for Brienne. The bond between them isn’t toxic and doesn’t result in Jaime doing cruel or selfish things as he would if he was with Cersei. This can be seen when he returns to Harrenhal to rescue Brienne from the bear pit, something he would never have done previously. And then more so when they return to King’s Landing and he gives her Oathkeeper to help in her mission to find Sansa.

The ultimate influence she has on him is convincing him to do the right thing. At first, Jaime wants to stay in King’s Landing with Cersei, but Brienne convinces him to ride North and fight alongside the Starks against the Night King and his army. Jaime does this despite knowing the amount of hate he will receive in the North for all the wrong he has done. This is an excellent moment of accountability being taken on his part. He then gives Brienne her knighthood before they cross the line of friendship.

There is a stark contrast between his behaviour around Cersei and when he is with Brienne. For example, he and Brienne have more conversations that aren’t focused on conspiracies to step into positions of power. Neither is he being manipulated or pressured into doing things he feels uncomfortable doing. The feelings between Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth are pure and innocent, without being tainted by a thirst for power. He is a better person, which may not have occurred if he didn’t meet Brienne.

Who is Jaime Lannister When He is With Cersei?

Now, in comparison, there is a lot to unpack when one considers the absolute nightmare that Cersei and Jaime’s relationship is. Initially, it seems that Cersei truly is in love with her brother, justifying their incestuous relationship by saying they are soulmates, coming from the same womb. But as the show progresses, Cersei’s intentions become more and more questionable as her focus seems to drift from Jaime and instead fall to other matters, the main one being power.

Jaime is an absolute menace in the first seasons as he behaves recklessly, clearly only caring about one thing: Cersei. He does whatever he can to ensure that she is happy and that their relationship is kept a secret. Unfortunately, this appears to be more for her sake than his own, as he doesn’t seem to care as long as he can have her. This results in him pushing Brandon out of the window when the boy catches the siblings fornicating and strangling his cousin to death so he can get back to Cersei. One could even argue that Jaime losing his hand was another desperate attempt to return to the woman he loved.

When Jaimie Lannister leaves Brienne of Tarth after they defeat the Night King, he confesses all the bad things he did to get back to Cersei. He takes accountability, explaining to her that he is a bad man who is just as hateful as his sister. Jaime tells her that he was even willing to murder everyone at Riverrun if it meant he could get back to his sister, driving home the toxicity she brought out in him. And to be fair, based on how differently he acts around Brienne, it is not true that he is as hateful as Cersei. The most plausible conclusion is that she brings out a nasty side in him by using his devotion to her.

And once again, Jaime Lannister does something incredibly cruel to get back to his sister by abandoning Brienne of Tarth and leaving her with a broken heart. He returns to King’s Landing and risks everything if it means seeing his sister again. Jaime knows that going there would mean certain death, but he does so regardless, even fighting Euron to the death. And yes, in her final moments, Cersei was grateful to have him with her and not die alone. But her previous actions show a complete disregard for him.

There is her unnecessary torment of Tyrion. Jaime cares for his brother deeply but remains loyal to Cersei despite her harsh treatment of their brother. Jaime just standing by idly each time it happens is another testament to the bad she can bring out in him. Further than that, Cersei is selfish in her claim on Jaime, forcing him to join the Kingsguard so he can remain her sidepiece forever. The oath he takes means he cannot inherit any lands and titles. Although Jaime seemingly does not have an issue with this, it is a very messed up thing that is overlooked.

And because he is a Kingsguard, Jaime must actively protect the King. And Robert, the first king fans meet, despises the Kingslayer. He treats Jaime poorly and openly disrespects Cersei in front of him. But, again, Jaime blindly accepts this as it means he can still have access to the queen. Then, when Jaime is no longer available, Cersei moves on to their cousin Lancel Lannister and sleeps with him. This entire time Jaime has remained loyal, fighting tooth and nail (quite literally losing a hand in the process) to get back to her. If this does not speak volumes about how little she cares about him, then nothing else will. Jaime is disposable to Cersei, which is an incredibly toxic mindset when engaging in a relationship of any kind. And this is further proved by the fact that Cersei is angry at Jaime for being away too long when he returns from being Captured by Robb without a hand. She does not feel remorse for him or care for his well-being. Make it make sense.

That being said, Jaime is just as toxic as he literally only cares about Cersei. That is until he meets Brienne. But that aside, he engages in some truly terrible behaviour outside of murdering people for his sister. His obsession with her drives him to ignore her protests and force himself on her at Joffrey’s funeral. This is truly despicable and one of the more difficult scenes to watch. Here Jaime’s crazed devotion shows that he has a different version of Cersei in his head than what is presented in reality. Whereas some people tend to villainize a person, Jaime idolizes her. But again, none of this justifies his actions in the Sept. Instead, they show complete disrespect towards her as a person.

The last and most unsettling part of Jaime and Cersei’s toxic relationship is how easily they forgive one another following one betraying the other. This seems to be more of a trauma bond than anything else, as Jaime forgives Cersei even after she blows up the Sept of Balor with wildfire. This is a crazy plot point because Jaime Lannister’s entire talk with Brienne of Tarth at Harrenhal details how he broke an oath. He betrayed the Mad King to stop him from killing innocent people as Cersei did. And yet, her actions are just forgiven? Again, make it make sense!

In Conclusion…

Based on all the information gathered, it is safe to say that Jaime Lannister should have stayed with Brienne of Tarth. She brought out the good in him, and her good-natured personality significantly influenced him. That’s not to say that Jaime is not a good person at his core, as his good deeds stem from a place of honour and goodwill. Jaime’s character is exceptionally well written because he is morally grey for most of the show. He has some of the best character development. Unfortunately, the show’s writers rushing the final season was a disappointment as he was not given a well-deserved ending. There was room to flesh out further his justifications for leaving Brienne and betraying Cersei, but there was too much happening for that to be explored.

Overall, his character arc led him to stay with Brienne before Game of Thrones’s final episode aired. Perhaps the following books in the series will give fans of Jaime and Brienne the fairy-tale end they all deserve.

Do you think Jaime Lannister should have stayed with Brienne of Tarth?