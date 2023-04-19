Jack Black has become a much more frequent face as of late. Fans have seen him start his own gaming channel, make a guest appearance in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian and now voice Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with BBC about his performance as the fire-breathing, ballad-singing Koopa King, Jack Black was speaking about recent video game adaptations and brought up a game he’d like to see adapted that might do better than HBO’s The Last of Us: Red Dead Redemption.

Jack Black’s Interview with BBC

While promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black said: “In the future, film and television are going to keep going towards using stories told in video games, because that market seems to be growing and growing exponentially.”

“The TV and film industries seem to be seeing a little bit of shrinkage. It will be interesting to see what happens to the entertainment industry over the next 20 to 30 years but I think we will be seeing more storytelling from the gaming universe.”

He went on to say that The Last of Us has proved that video game adaptations can work far better than might have previously been expected: “I’m a fan of adaptations when done right. The Last of Us was fantastic and what’s crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It’s basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It’s going to win all the awards.”

“They used the video game almost like a storyboard and I was like, ‘Whoa, this looks just the same.’ And there are some great games that have yet to be explored in television or film. Maybe there’s going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think that [has] has as good or [an] even better story than The Last of Us.”

Could a Red Dead Redemption Game Do Better than The Last of Us?

When the topic of successful well-done video games comes up, it is easy to compare The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption. The two games are brilliant, and while The Last of Us tells a more linear story, Red Dead Redemption is an open-world game that allows players to choose how they tell the story.

The older game certainly has enough content to be turned into a series and would run much longer than HBO’s The Last of Us, but the question of it doing better depends entirely on the writers. Because of The Last of Us’s linear story, it was easier to adapt, and they didn’t change anything or alter the plot.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption is made up of many side quests and main quests, all of which add something to the story. So writers would need to decide how much of the game’s content their willing to bring on screen and how much they’d need to cut out to create a cohesive story.

