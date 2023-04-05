The release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only a few months away, and fans are getting incredibly excited about the film. After saving the Spider-Verse from Kingpin’s schemes in the first film, Miles Morales has been adjusting to his new life as a superhero and learning to balance it with his civilian life. He’s interrupted by a visit from Gwen that upends his life and throws him right back into the chaos that is the Spider-Verse. Hype for the film has been built with every newly dropped trailer, and Sony Pictures India recently dropped an international trailer that left fans reeling. Will the iconic live-action Spider-Trio be in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

RELATED: New Fan Film Adds Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

New Trailer’s References to Live-Action Spider-Trio

The new trailer for Across the Spider-Verse started with a homage to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men. The trailer went through shots of each Spider-Man symbol overlaid with their most iconic lines. Maguires symbol was first as he said, “Sometimes to do what’s right, we have to give up the thing we want most.”

Garfield followed after, showing the opening shot of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as he said, “Every day, I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save, the more enemies I will make.” He is followed by Holland’s Spider-man, who says, “This is my chance to prove myself,” over the shot where he’s building his suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

These were finally finished with a shot of Miles Morales as Shameil Moore said his most iconic line, “Anyone can wear the mask… but how you wear it, that’s what matters.”

Another reference to the MCU was made by Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099. After Miles asks what he can do to be part of the Spider-Team, Spider-Man 2099 tells him that he can never be part of it. He complains about the damage caused to the Spider-verse during Into the Spider-Verse before yelling, “And don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999.”

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya To Voice Spider-Punk In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What Do These References Mean for Across the Spider-Verse?

Marvel has yet to confirm whether the beloved live-action Spider-Trio will appear in Across the Spider-Verse, but fans are hopeful. Holland’s Spider-Man was initially meant to appear in Into the Spider-Verse, meaning that he is likely to do so in Across the Spider-Verse. In addition, Spider-Man 2099’s clear disdain for Holland’s Spider-Man could make interactions between the two particularly entertaining.

Some fans theorise that Miles might swing through a live-action reality where he could happen past one or all three of the Webslingers who came before him while still being played by Moore. But, no matter how or if they meet, there’s no doubt that it will be entertaining, no matter how brief it is.

The homage to the Spider-Trio was an excellent way to start the new Spider-Verse trailer and showcase the legacy and future of one of the best Marvel superheroes. There are many ways the previous Spider-Men could be brought in, so let’s hope Marvel takes advantage of this and allows the live-action Spider-Trio to appear.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Miles Morales Was Not Supposed To Become Spider-Man In Into the Spider-Verse?

TL;DR A new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer dropped recently.

It paid homage and made direct reference to the live-action Spider-Trio.

Fans hope that this means at least one of the Spider-Trio will appear in the new film, animated or live-action.

What did you think of the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer?