When Thumper came out in 2016, it was a highlight of the game launch lineup for the PSVR. The frantic rhythm title had players racing through space while matching their moves to the soundtrack’s beat playing in the background. Thumper has been upgraded for the PSVR 2, and the game is just as great this time as it was the first time.

Pros of Thumper on PSVR 2

Same Great Visuals and Soundtrack

The game is still as visually pleasing as when it was first released, keeping to the aesthetic that the developers nailed. While the game experience is mostly the same, things feel larger and vastly improved. For example, the boss fights have more tendrils and are on a much larger scale than they were before.

The soundtrack is just as engaging as the gameplay, especially if you wear headphones. Every action you make to match a beat feels solid and realistic, making you feel like you’re inside the game.

The Haptic Feedback in the Headset and Controllers Add to the Experience

Every time players damage a boss or gain a power-up, your headset and controllers heighten the violence of what you’re doing to new levels by rumbling along with each hit. This addition makes it feel like you’re inside the game taking down monsters while racing towards them on a never-ending track.

Challenging, But Enjoyable Gameplay

There’s nothing more satisfying than landing a solid hit on a monster while tense music accompanies each hit you make against them, and colour swirls around you. The levels get progressively more challenging as you play through them, and each is made slightly tenser as the music picks up in the background while you get faster.

Choosing Between the DualSense Controller and the PSVR 2’s Controllers

There isn’t a drastic difference between the controllers, so picking between them isn’t much of a problem. However, some players have found that the haptic feedback on the DualSense Controller is more noticeable.

Cons of Thumper on PSVR 2

The 2D Experience

Playing the game on a TV isn’t nearly as fun as playing through the VR headset. Players won’t get the full HDR (high dynamic range) experience of the game and will have to settle for a 4K display with a high refresh rate.

Tracking Problems

Tracking problems aren’t constant, but they’re enough to be an irritation. Players no longer have to stand in the range of a PS camera, but your headset can still lose track of you during gameplay. This will cause the screen to jump around for a moment, which can be very disorienting and not a very enjoyable experience. Fortunately, the tracking problems with the PSVR 2 version of the game are less of an issue than with the PSVR version.

Players are getting the same game with a few slight changes that add to the overall experience. However, Thumper still managed to be one of the best games in the PSVR 2 lineup.

TL;DR The highly enjoyable Thumper was re-released on the PSVR 2

It kept all the charm of the original game, while the upgraded console added something more to the experience.

The game does still have some problems, but it’s enjoyable nonetheless.

What did you think of Thumper on the PSVR 2?