Summary:

Naughty Dog has released a remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PlayStation 5, four years after the game's initial release.

Players who already own the PlayStation 4 version can upgrade to the remastered version for $10, while a new copy of the game costs $49.99.

The remastered version features improved graphics and character models, but the difference is not significant enough to be jaw-dropping.

Naughty Dog fans have been sitting around since the fateful release of The Last of Us Part 2 on the 19th of January 2020 to see if the ingenious game development studio would be bringing out a sequel for one of the most beloved game franchises of the last 20 years, The Last of Us. While those hoping for a sequel are still left with questions, fans are elated to have received a remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 for the PlayStation 5, but is the upgrade worth it?

In November 2023, Naughty Dog announced they were ready to unleash the remastered version of one of their most highly-rated games, The Last of Us Part 2. Exactly four years after the game’s initial release, The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered is finally available on the PlayStation Store. Unlike many distributors and game companies who expect you to buy the game fresh each time there is a console upgrade or a remaster, The Last of Us fans who play on PlayStation 5 can upgrade the original PlayStation 4 version for their newer consoles at just $10. In contrast, a new copy of the remastered game costs $49.99.

In general, when a game is remastered by Naughty Dog, it is released with polished graphics, a few game upgrades to make the product run on the more upgraded system, and new modes and trophies, all of which cater to both new players who might be picking up the game for the first time as well as past players who have loved the game before. We took a look and played the game so we could tell you if we think the upgrade is worth it or not, and here’s how it went.

RELATED: The Last of Us Part II – You’ll Fall In Love With Ellie And Joel Again

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered Is Beautiful, But So Was The Original

When the game first came out in 2020, it was already beautiful and pushed the limits of what the PlayStation 4 could render. There were lens flares that made the already cinematic game feel even more pleasing. Like you were playing a movie, there were stunning effects like the snow changing texture when you walked through it, snow falling off of trees when you bumped into them, ice deforming when you ran through a frosty river with your horse, and so much more.

The remastered version takes all these little details to the next level. The graphics, as PS5 can handle more rendering than previous versions, are stunning. Character models are as pretty as a picture; you can see more incredible emotion in their faces. Runners, clickers, and other undead are even more terrifying thanks to their detailing, etc. While it is an upgrade, the difference isn’t so significant that it would cause your jaw to drop. Naughty Dog shot themselves in the foot in making the original look so good, but PS4 players aren’t complaining.

No Real Gameplay Changes To The Story

As The Last of Us Part 2 is a story-driven game that plays out one script and doesn’t give you any story choices, such as dialogue options, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the gameplay has remained the same in Remastered.

Of course, there is the mechanical side of gameplay: the controls felt smoother thanks to the updated console, and gameplay was smoother thanks to better rendering. Still, nothing really changed on this front. Luckily, not much needed to change. Aside from the occasional bug that randomly caught fans, TLoU Part 2 was always a well-created game, with an AI for both undead enemies and living enemies that worked well and kept players immersed. So, not having any changes here doesn’t disappoint. That being said, thanks to the last four years of development in the gaming industry, it would have been nice to see some evolution in the gameplay. If the undead could be more chaotic and unpredictable, it would have added a new level of horror and fear to the game.

New Modes, New Trophies, and Lost Levels

Why would you want to upgrade without a significant upgrade to either the gameplay or the graphics? Thanks to backward compatibility on the consoles, you can still play PS4 games on your PS5, so it’s not like that’s the only reason to upgrade. Naughty Dog is selling in this upgrade their new modes of playing the game and new trophies for all the trophy hunters on PS5.

RELATED: Playing The Last of Us Part II Is Much Better Now After Watching The Show

New Mode – No Return

While the menu, and clearly the devs, didn’t intend for No Return to be used by brand-new players, the new game mode is, without a doubt, intended for returning players. While players love the original game for its story, many ended it wishing that they could have spent more time just interacting with the world, the levels, and the creatures, spending hours in an open experience where they could feel what it felt like to be in The Last of Us.

No Return is an experience that allows players to do that, turning the incredibly linear story into a somewhat roguelike experience. Do you want to avoid the story, or have you played the game before? No Return is just for you. The story is practically nonexistent, wholly swapped out for an intense and terrifying zombie apocalypse experience where you can unlock playable characters you never would have gotten a chance to play in the general story mode, like the game’s composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

New Mode – Lost Levels

The Lost Levels is one mode that made The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered feel like a directors’ cut rather than just a re-release of the game. The Lost Levels added sections to the game that never originally made it to the official version. While the original was extensive, did a fabulous job telling the story, and didn’t leave players with too many unnecessary questions, Lost Levels gave hardcore fans a peek behind the curtain of what the devs wanted to portray.

New Mode – Free-Play Guitar

If you loved the interactive guitar sections of the game, you can now dive straight into just that whenever you want. Playing a guitar on the PS5 controller is the most challenging thing ever. However, it still beats trying to play a real guitar without experience. This only added a little to the game, but if you loved that section, this mode is for you.

Is The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered Worth It?

No, it didn’t leave an impression on your heart if you played the original. The remastered version doesn’t suddenly fix any plot holes or problems that might have made you hate the original (but very few people hated the original, anyway). If you played the original and loved it and want to experience more from within the world of The Last of Us Part 2, then yes, 100%. The No Return mode allows almost infinite gameplay, immersing you in post-apocalyptic America. It is very much worth it.

And finally, if you have never played The Last of Us Part 2 before…what are you waiting for?

What are your thoughts on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?