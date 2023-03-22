In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet seemed to be the do-all-end-all powerful weapon. In the hands of the wrong person, the infinity stones can prove quite dangerous, which was seen in the way Thanos removed half the population of every living creature from existence by snapping his fingers. But this is only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it begs the question of whether there is an even stronger weapon in the comics. The argument can be made that the MCU built up to the infinity gauntlet for over a decade, so it must be powerful. However, is the infinity gauntlet the most powerful weapon in the MCU?

Considering the vast MCU and comic book universe, many powerful weapons exist. Of course, more films are still being added to the MCU, and eventually, a weapon stronger than the infinity gauntlet could emerge. But what would this weapon look like? And where has it been all this time? Many contenders can take the spot of the most powerful Marvel weapon, and as it stands, the infinity gauntlet is believed by many to be the most powerful. However, here are three Marvel weapons that may prove to be significantly stronger than the infinity gauntlet.

3. The Cosmic Cubes

These cubes are contained blocks of energy that are scattered across the Marvel universe. They grant immeasurable power to anyone who wields them and can be considered a device to grant wishes. Or rather, warp reality on an intense scale. Created by the Beyonders, these cubes would need a skilled user to wield them properly, which means if Thanos had taken hold of them in the MCU, it might have seen more chaos. In fact, recently confirmed as canon, one of the cubes was used to merge the multiverse and create a threat on a cosmic level that almost wiped everyone out. And scarily enough, these energy cubes can eventually become sentient and take on the personalities of their wielders.

2. The Eternity Mask

If you are wondering why this was included here, then look at it this way: this mask granted America Chavez the power to face the Beyonders, some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. Essentially, the mask gives its wearer equal power to that of the opponent they may be facing. Therefore, America was on equal footing with these cosmic entities. Furthermore, no limit has been reached on the power level the mask can reach, so if its wearer were facing someone wielding the infinity gauntlet, they would be evenly matched.

1. The Ultimate Nullifier

As the only weapon in the entire Marvel universe to instil fear in Galactus, the metaphysical embodiment of destruction, this is definitely a contender for the Infinity Gauntlet. During the Infinity War comic, Magus wielded the infinity gauntlet with five out of six of the infinity stones. And this was in addition to the five cosmic cubes he already possessed. Quasar then used the Nullifier to nullify a direct attack from the infinity gauntlet. This means it certainly is much more powerful than the gauntlet despite its small size. Described as the ‘universe’s most devastating weapon’, there is no doubt that it is the universe’s most powerful weapon.

What do you think is the MCU’s most powerful weapon?