There have been many rumours and hints that Steven Yeun will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, no one is sure which character he will play just yet. IMDb has confirmed that he will be a part of the Thunderbolts cast, which is set for release on July 26th, 2024, but doesn’t have his character description listed. Nevertheless, fans are excited that this Oscar-nominated actor will be joining the team. But is Steven Yeun playing The Sentry in the Thunderbolts?

Steven Yeun as The Sentry

Steven Yeun is already very well known for his role as Glen in The Walking Dead and his incredible voice-acting skills in the animated series Invincible (streaming on Amazon Prime Video) as none other than the titular character himself. The IMDb page for Thunderbolts lists him as a cast member but doesn’t say which character he will be playing. According to the trades, his character will have a significant part in the film and the future of MCU films in general.

Fans have been hard at work trying to find out which character he will be playing, and many fans on Reddit suspect that Yeun could be playing the Sentry. This character would be perfect for him, as he is similar to Invincible. Yeun already has excellent experience embodying a character like this, albeit only in voice form.

Fans are excited about the possibility of seeing The Sentry in the MCU, as he is one of the closest characters that Marvel has to a version of DC’s Superman. However, he is usually depicted as a white male with long, flowing locks of blonde hair. Kevin Feige has supposedly already said that he wants to race-swap the Sentry in the MCU going forward, so it is likely that Steven Yeun could star as the Sentry.

Thunderbolts

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 coming to a close, it is time for the MCU to introduce a new motley crew of heroes. Enter the Thunderbolts. The ‘heroes’ of this group are a little misunderstood by society and might not be what we expect from heroes, but they are all heroes in their own right.

The members of this new motley crew include Alexei Alanovich Shostakov as Red Guardian (played by David Harbour), Yelena Belova as the new Black Widow (played by Florence Pugh), Ava Starr as Ghost (played by Hannah John Karmen), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis), Antonia Dreykov as Taskmaster (played by Olga Kurilenko), Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier (played by Sebastian Stan), and John F. Walker as the US Soldier (played by Wyatt Russel). Finally, of course, it would only be the Thunderbolts with the misunderstood leader, Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (played by Harrison Ford).

Now, you may be asking, where does the Sentry fit into all this? Rumour has it that he will not be a part of the Thunderbolts but instead the movie’s villain alongside The Void. Exciting right? We might finally see Thaddeus hulking out as the Red Hulk against the Sentry on screen.

Are you as excited as I am to see Steven Yeun play The Sentry in the MCU’s Thunderbolts movie?