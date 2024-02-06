Summary:

Fans can’t wait for more announcements about a new anime on the scene created by the director of the Cowboy Bebop anime and the director of John Wick. With these two brilliant creators behind the project, excellent animation, a story that pops, music that drives it and choreography that matches the action of the John Wick franchise, is Lazarus the anime version of John Wick?

Amazing Talent

Without even having been released yet, Lazarus is already boasting some of the best talent in the show business. This is brought to life and animated by Studio MAPPA. This company has brought us some of the best anime of the last couple of decades, including titles like Attack on Titan, Dororo, Chainsaw Man, Yuri on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen and Vinland Saga, to name a few.

Along with Studio MAPPA, general production on Lazarus is being completed by Sola Entertainment. Suppose you have kept up with Blade Runner: Black Lotus on Adult Swim’s Toonami. In that case, this name should sound familiar to you or you enjoy titles like Ultraman or Ghost in the Sheel: SAC_2045.

While these two companies alone have the skill to bring a fantastic anime to life, the accurate kickers are the director behind this project and the action sequence designer. The series is directed by the legend himself, Shinichirō Watanabe. Most well-known for his incredible work directing Cowboy Bebop, the master Japanese anime television and film director has also created excellent anime in the form of Space Dandy, Samurai Champloo, The Animatrix, and Sola Entertainment’s Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Aiding him in the task of bringing Lazarus to life is Chad Stahelski, the American stuntman, filmmaker and fight-scene coordinating genius behind projects like the John Wick franchise and Ballerina. With talent like this, Lazarus is starting to look like it could be the anime version of John Wick.

Lazarus

So, what, then, is the story of Lazarus? While only a little has been advertised, the plot outline of the anime series has been shared.

Set in a utopian future, the year is 2052, and a brilliant neuroscientist, Dr. Skinner, has synthesised a miracle drug called Hapuna that can cure humanity of all illnesses, including chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes. This drug has been distributed around the world in this peaceful and prosperous era.

Three years later, in 2055, Dr Skinner announced to the world that the drug that had cured them all of their illnesses had a three-year half-life, meaning that everyone who had taken it was now in danger and likely to die. After the announcement, Dr Skinner ups and disappears.

Fearful for their lives, a task force of five elite agents is assembled to find Dr Skinner and find a vaccine for the miracle drug that is going to kill them all.

The storyline might not align with John Wick in any way. However, for anime fans waiting for more John Wick properties, this will tide you over until Chad Stahelski is ready with his next big project.

Lazarus was first announced on July 23, 2023, at the Adult Swim Festival’s “Toonami on the Green” event during Comic-Con International, where we saw the announcement trailer. There, we saw a moody electronic jazz solo depicting the sci-fi setting as well as the magnificent action choreography that, like in many of the scenes in John Wick, flows perfectly with the music.

While there was a composer, director, action sequence designer and animators, there was yet to be a cast. Hence, the announcement trailer is noticeably void of voice acting, so Lazarus is nowhere near done.

The lack of an official release date for the anime series is a clear giveaway that this is the case. We will have to wait and see when this amazing-looking anime is going to be ready for our viewing pleasure.

