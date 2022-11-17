Some film fans have claimed that Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle is actually “one of the most Christian movies in recent history”. While the film is mostly fantasy, there are a couple of Christian elements that will stand out to a person if they look hard enough. Let’s take a look at those elements.

The Jumanji films centre around a board game and then later a video game that a group of characters has to finish in order to escape and return to their normal lives. The original film starred Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, who was trapped in the game as a boy while playing with his friend Sarah Whittle (played by Bonnie Hunt). The 2017 sequel to the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle based its story on the premise of being trapped inside the game, but with a bit of a darker twist, killing off its players if they die 3 times.

But how is Jumanji a Christian story?

The Concept of Mercy

Throughout Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle the characters are constantly making mistakes that usually lead to their deaths, whether they idly stand around and get eaten by a hippo, accidentally eat a cake that would make them explode, or shove someone off a cliff to their death in frustration. Fortunately, they are given three lives allowing them to make mistakes, but they have to learn quickly.

This is similar to Christians. While the consequences of making a mistake are significantly less dire, the idea still holds true. Instead of being given three lives, they are granted mercy that will give them peace no matter how many mistakes they make, but like the limited lives, they need to learn from their mistakes and choose to be better.

Working Together as a Community

The characters in Jumanji must learn to trust each other and work together to get themselves through different challenges and find their way home. The concept of community and working together to help others is a big thing for the Christian belief. It’s when they’re together that they feel closest to God. “God loves people and He knows that people need people. He created us to live in a community”.

Believing in a Higher Power

Even after defeating every obstacle and seemingly completing the game after returning the gem back to the statue, it was still not enough to return the Jumanji characters home. They had to call out the game’s name and, by extension, acknowledge that there is something greater than them at work behind the scenes before it granted them an exit. How the game came to be and how it works is never explained, instead, the players just have to believe that the same unexplained force that brought them here, will return them home.

This is the concept that is most similar to Christianity. We believe that God has been there since the beginning and while we don’t always understand how He works, or why He does what He does, our belief and acknowledgement of Him is what we need for our lives to mean something. Everything we do, we do in celebration of Him.

What other Christian concepts did you pick up from Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle?