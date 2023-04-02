Game of Thrones fans are buzzing about the possibility of Jon Snow becoming the new White Walker King in the upcoming HBO show. Is this theory plausible? Discover the evidence and decide for yourself.

Winter is coming… again. The hit HBO series Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but this epic story is far from over. Considering the ending left us scratching our heads when it came to the most mysterious aspects of the show’s lore, some fans still hope that the upcoming Jon Snow solo series will be the finale they were hoping for.

As is usually the case when it comes to Game of Thrones, fans are already speculating about the fate of their beloved characters, and fan theories have always been an integral part of this particular fandom. Even some of the wildest theories out there have been proven true in some way or another on the show and in the books, so maybe this one will follow the same trend, right?

One of the most intriguing fan theories involves Jon Snow, the brooding hero who killed his lover Daenerys Targaryen and was exiled to the North. Could he be the new White Walker King in the upcoming show?

This theory may sound absurd, but hear us out. There are some clues in the books and the show that suggest Jon Snow has a special connection to the White Walkers, the ancient ice creatures that threatened to wipe out humanity. The legends surrounding Jon’s lineage and his role as “The Prince That Was Promised” never played the large role we were expecting in the original series, so it might be time for the sequel to correct some wrongs here.

We know that the Starks and the White Walkers have some sort of ancestral connection. Their fates are closely linked together, which is why the responsibility of protecting Westeros from the undead menace befell the Starks. However, as we already saw with Benjen Stark, the undead curse can affect even the strongest of the Starks – and he isn’t exactly the only Stark who has recently returned from the grave, is he?

A theory that’s gaining some traction among fan groups is that Melisandre’s prophecy about The Prince That Was Promised and the Azor Ahai might not be entirely true in Jon’s case. The fact that he was resurrected so easily could be further proof of his connection to the White Walkers, as he understands what lies in wait on the other side.

Even though the later seasons of the show shied away from some of the most fascinating mythological aspects of the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, it’s possible that the upcoming Jon Snow series embraces some elements the previous show ignored. Characters like Lady Stoneheart might make a surprise appearance in the new show, tying together some loose ends that Game of Thrones forgot.

Now that Jon is back on The Wall, his proximity – both physically and metaphorically – to the homeland of the White Walkers might awaken some of the mysteries hidden in his Stark and Targaryen lineage. After all, we can’t forget that there was a clear connection between the House of the Dragon and the undead army, as seen in the paintings under Dragonstone and the White Walkers’ intimate connection to Dragonglass.

One thing is for sure, Game of Thrones fans will always be obsessed with the mysteries and theories surrounding this epic story. The idea that Jon Snow might become the new White Walker King is just one of the many intriguing possibilities that could come to fruition in the upcoming Jon Snow solo series.

As we wait for the upcoming Jon Snow series to reveal its secrets, let’s keep our minds open to the possibilities and continue to speculate about the fate of our favourite characters. Winter may be coming once again, but with it comes the promise of answers and closure for the many unanswered questions that still linger in the world of Westeros.

Do you think Jon Snow will become the White Walker King (Night King)?