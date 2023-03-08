Many questions and concerns have been raised about what will happen to the third season of Euphoria since the scandal about Sam Levinson’s The Idol started to pop up. If you haven’t heard about the scandal, don’t worry; we will cover everything in this article. But first, let’s unpack the situation with The Idol and what it means for the future of Euphoria.

[Trigger WARNING: the scandal about The Idol has to do with the script, which depicts scenes about rape, sexual and physical violence, and torture porn. Reader discretion is advised.]

Sam Levinson’s The Idol

The Idol is a new HBO series he creates alongside The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. Because of the success that his other HBO project, Euphoria, has experienced, the new series was highly anticipated. That is, at least, until the first teaser for The Idol was released. The teaser and show are experiencing a ton of backlash from disapproving fans and critics who are drawing attention to the sexual and physical violence that is portrayed.

According to a report made by Rolling Stone, there are even more disturbing sexually, and physically violent scenes in the script that never made it into the show, which is a bit alarming as the teaser is bad enough as it is. The report also concluded that there were a lot of problematic aspects in the script, including rape. The reporter was so disturbed that they wrote, “It was like sexual torture porn. It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show – and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

The set of The Idol also allegedly suggests that Levinson is making the shoot incredibly tough. There are reports that he just stopped sending scripts to HBO, implying that he would write and shoot whatever he wants and that “if [HBO execs] have a problem with it, that’s their problem.”

Since the scandal surrounding Sam Levinson and his new show started, there has been a noticeable dip in interest in the third season of Euphoria, bringing into question whether we will get the third season at all. A lot of speculation suggests that both shows might be cancelled thanks to the controversies surrounding the principal writer of the series.

Euphoria Season 3 In Question

As mentioned, Sam Levinson is the principal writer for both The Idol and Euphoria, which debuted on HBO in 2019 and has had two successful seasons and fan favourites since their debut. Although Euphoria is meant to be an adolescent drama, it features themes of nudity, sex, drugs, profanity, and violence.

The cast consists of actors and actresses with a beautiful range of diversity, and some of them have risen to fame thanks to their roles. The cast includes Alex Demie, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sidney Sweeney, and Zendaya.

At first, when the third season of Euphoria was confirmed for renewal in 2024, there was a ton of excitement surrounding it. Still, now that the scandal about Sam Levinson and The Idol has come to light, fans are expecting excessive nudity and sex scenes from the show instead of the emotional story, which is the primary reason why many of them started watching the series in the first place. So I guess time is the only way to tell what the future of Euphoria will be, thanks to this situation.

What is your take on the serious allegations against Sam Levinson’s The Idol?