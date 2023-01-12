If you were a fan of Ari Aster’s Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019), then you were probably ecstatic to hear that he has another film set to release on 21 April 2023. Horror fans all over were probably speculating on what horrors the filmmaker came up with this time upon the announcement of the new film. However, as the film debuted earlier this week, fans need clarification about what the movie will have in store. If you did a quick google search, it would list the upcoming film as a ‘drama/horror’, but then you scroll a bit further, and there is talk of it being a comedy-horror. So naturally, this can be confusing for fans who want to know what to expect. What exactly will the film be about? And will Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid be a horror movie?

With this only being the third film from Aster, it is only natural to question if this film will be as good as his first two hits. With Hereditary (2018), he brought fans a masterpiece as audiences were forced to take a good, long look at the uncomfortable grief surrounding the Graham family. Furthermore, he perfectly incorporated horror elements into the plot until the horrific ancestry of the family was eventually revealed.

Then Midsommar (2019) dropped, and it took a completely different tone, set in Sweden with a bright, beautiful atmosphere to the film. It was contrasted in a genius way with the underlying darker themes of Dani’s grief and the cult slowly closing in on her group of friends. But now, what will this film bring viewers?

What is the plot of Beau Is Afraid?

Well, the official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster.”

And judging from the little information released about the film, this movie will also be highly surrealistic in nature. And this would not be a bad thing, as it is heavily implied in the synopsis that the main character (who will be played by Joaquin Phoenix) is already mentally unstable. And this is important to note when looking at Aster’s past two films. He can portray mental illness and the way it creeps into the minds of his main characters very well. So, what would happen when Aster is presented with a character already too far over the edge?

But What About the Comedic Aspect of the Film?

To go off-topic, in an interview with Jordan Peele, he explained how horror follows the same beat as comedy. Therefore, when Peele is making his films, it is much easier to bring the same intensity to the screen. And if one applied that knowledge here, it would not be too far-fetched that Ari Aster would attempt to add something new to Beau Is Afraid by throwing in some comedic elements.

In fact, there are two directions the film could go in, and it could turn out to be a hit-or-miss situation. First, Aster could follow his usual recipe and deliver fans a horror film with some comedic scenes and funny one-liners. Second, he could use the mental state of his main character and the surreal nature of the film and bring some ridiculous Nic Cage-type elements to the film that will leave viewers unsure whether it was funny. Of course, the safest option would be to follow the route of a black comedy, but ultimately, only time will be able to tell what he has in store for fans.

From what has been gathered so far, it is safe to assume that Beau Is Afraid belongs in the horror genre. However, as there are several crazy, wacky, and intensely surreal horror films, fans should always expect the unexpected.

Do you think that Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid is a horror film?