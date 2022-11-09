Fans of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire are suggesting that the new TV series adaptation could be the next Game of Thrones. Let’s explore.

RELATED: Castlevania Makes Vampires Cool Again

Interview with the Vampire is the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, an old vampire who has suffered through a lot over the years and decides to tell his story to a reporter who he refers to as “the boy”. The book was adapted into a film in 1994 by Neil Jordon and stars Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt and Brad Pitt as Louis, the two vampires that the story revolves around. This year Rolin Jones decided to try his hand at Anne Rice’s book and adapted it into a TV series starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson. The new series leans heavily into the more homosexual side of Rice’s work that was vaguely introduced in the film adaptation of the novel and brings an interesting new dynamic into the story.

But is Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire anything like Game of Thrones? Does it live up to the scale and the standard set by the award-winning HBO series?

RELATED: Daybreakers 2: Ethan Hawke’s Vampire Sequel Isn’t Completely Dead

Two Completely Different Stories

Game of Thrones tells the story of the many different families living in Westeros and the political drama between each of them as well as the poor life decisions that everyone makes throughout the show. It centres around a large cast of characters that slowly diminishes over the course of the show, through betrayals, quests of vengeance, or badly planned weddings, and is constantly jumping between different perspectives and schemes to keep the story going. Many of the characters are faced with very hard decisions and have to grow up quickly in the harsh world they were born.

Unlike Game of Thrones, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire focuses solely on its three main characters: Louis (played by Jacob Anderson), Lestat (played by Sam Reid), and Claudia (played by Bailey Bass). It’s told mostly from Louis’s perspective as he tells his story to a reported Daniel Molloy (played by Eric Bogosian) and focuses on his struggle with accepting his vampire nature (something he took on when he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to be making such a decision – his brother had just killed himself and he was hoping to follow in his footsteps – and it haunts him for the rest of his not-life) as well as the difficulties he faces as a closeted affluent black man in 20th century New Orleans.

While Game of Thrones and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire are two very different stories, written and told in two very different timelines, there are some similarities shared between them, such as the immorality of some of the characters and certain shared themes.

RELATED: Can King Bran Stark Really Be Trusted?

Similarities Between the Two Shows

Both Have Some Sort of Supernatural Element

Game of Thrones has a broader spectrum of the supernatural, with its dragons, magic, White Walkers, and many different fantasy elements, while Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire focuses solely on the set of violent undead creatures that the story centres around.

George R.R. Martin has significantly more lore in his story and brings in a little bit of everything from everywhere, while Anne Rice was more focused on the message that her story was bringing rather than the lore of the creatures she’d written about, though she did take the time to flesh them out and make them feel solid in the world that she had created.

Plenty of Death

Game of Thrones is best known for its many, many deaths and extensive violence and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is no different. Given that the story revolves around two vampires, it makes sense that blood would be a common theme.

Lestat makes the ideal vampire. Unlike Louis, he shows no remorse when taking out human victims and carries on without a thought about the potential consequences of his actions. His fledgling (newly turned vampire in this context) Claudia is perhaps even more violent than himself given her impulsive nature and how drawn she is to killing.

Besides the general vampire violence against humans (and in Louis’s case animals – he doesn’t get the same thrill from hunting that the other two do), there’s plenty more violence coming from all angles, with suicides, brutal murders and mass murders outside of vampire necessity, a couple of mutilated and burning corpses and the burning of houses.

Plenty of Fornication

Second, to the very many deaths in Game of Thrones, is the sexual promiscuity among a lot of the Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire characters. While the AMC show isn’t as graphic, the characters are definitely having sex.

Lestat and Louis are often intimate with each other as well as several other people. Lestat is portrayed as bisexual and Louis appears to only be attracted to men. Even Claudia is briefly intimate with Charlie (played by Xavier Mills) before she gets too excited and accidentally kills him.

RELATED: Did Drogon Actually Eat Daenerys? Fans Have Controversial Answers & Theories

A Couple of Familiar Faces from Game of Thrones

Jacob Anderson originally starred in Game of Thrones as Grey Worm the stoic leader of the Unsullied (a group of eunuch slave soldiers who are trained to obey and fight). During filming, he was reunited with Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor, who will be directing the first two episodes of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

RELATED: Why Was Syrax Shown During Rhaenyra’s Miscarriage?

Story Themes

Game of Thrones deals with facing hard truths, as a lot of the characters are quickly pulled away from the dreams they once had for themselves, such as Sansa when she realizes that Joffrey wasn’t the man she thought he was, or Bran when he is paralyzed and unable to follow through on his dream on one day becoming a knight. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire arguably deals with the same thing, as Louis quickly comes to realize the consequences that come with his decision to be turned into a vampire. It also explores the question of immortality and having to forever live with the decisions you’ve made and regrets you have with no way to possibly distract yourself from them unless you decide to try and drown your sorrows.

RELATED: Nosferatu 1922, The First Vampire Movie Still Scares 100 Years Later

As you can see both shows share similarities but are also completely different. Whether or not Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will be able to reach the success of Game of Thrones remains to be seen. For now, we can probably look forward to season 2 as AMC has already greenlit the series ahead of its premiere.

Do you think Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will become the new Game of Thrones?