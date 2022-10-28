Andy Serkis has once again made a return to the Star Wars universe and this time he is without the mo-cap and CGI that he is usually seen with. This has not stopped fans from speculating about who his character might become in the future. Could Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy in Andor become Snoke later on in the Star Wars franchise?

RELATED: The Mandalorian Season 3: Everything We Hope To See In The Star Wars Series

In the sequels, we saw the English actor take on the role of Supreme Leader Snoke, a Sith lord and mentor to Kylo Ren who, in an unexpected turn of events, was struck down by his apprentice before he had the chance to further establish himself as a villain. Let’s take a look at the character he’s playing in Andor.

Who is Kino Loy in Andor?

Andor‘s Kino Loy, played by Andy Serkis, is a prisoner on Narkina 5 (a factory run by the Empire) who has been given some authority over the other prisoners and works them to the bone so he can earn a couple of measly benefits, before leaving the prison in a couple of days.

His character is used to show viewers the power of the Empire and how they have managed to stave off any rebellions for so long. They stay in power by turning their enemies against each other, making it impossible for anyone to work together before they start fighting. This weakens everyone and they become unable to even lift a finger against the terror that is the Empire.

20 Interesting House of the Dragon Fan Theories: Click the image

In another life, Kino’s drive and intelligence would have made him the ideal candidate for a leader in the Rebellion, instead, we see him torturing the men under him to get them to complete the Empire’s grunt work faster.

RELATED: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 – What We Want In The Sequel

Who is Snoke?

Snoke (also played by Andy Serkis) is introduced to us in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the main villain for the sequel trilogy and is shown to be a powerful, imposing Sith lord that terrifies all under his command. In some ways, his brief presences were more impactful than that of Palpatine’s,

Later in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we see that Snoke was actually a force-sensitive clone created by Emperor Palpatine (who somehow managed to survive his fall in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi). He was nothing more than a puppet used by Palpatine to build and rule over the First Order in his absence.

RELATED: Andor: The Intriguing 5-Year Tale About a Dead Star Wars Man

Will Andor’s Kino Loy Eventually Become Snoke?

While in the past we have seen characters take on new names once they become Sith (Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, Senator Sheev Palpatine became Darth Sidious, Count Dooku of Serenno became Darth TYranus, etc) it does not look like that is going to be the case for Andy Serkis’ new character, Kino Loy.

At this point Palpatine is still under the impression that he will be ruling the galaxy for a very long time without anyone trying to challenge him, so he does not need force-sensitive clones at the ready to rule in his stead. Any force-based experiments he plans to do will happen after his fall from power and the chances of him picking a random prisoner on Narkina 5 to perform said experiments on are very slim (no matter how cruel they might be).

Of course, it’s Star Wars so anything is possible. Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy might transform into Snoke, and it might just happen in Andor.

RELATED: Star Wars Theory: What Really Caused Padme’s Death

What are your thoughts on Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy becoming Supreme Leader Snoke at some point in the future?