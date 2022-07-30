Set to be a direct sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, a Sony animated picture, promises a load of surprises for Spidey fans. Unfortunately, due to toy merch announcements, some of those big reveals have already been spoiled. With many of the new movie’s characters still not revealed, fans discovered one fan-favourite who might be counted on the roster: Spider-Punk.

As the first teaser for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 showed, the film will see the return of Miles Morales (voiced once again by Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacey aka Spider-Gwen (voiced once again by Hailee Steinfeld), and newcomer Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac).

While the first movie saw Peter B. Parker, Peter Porker, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker assemble, it remains unknown how many of those characters will return and who amongst the team will be new additions in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

We do know who the main villain of Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be, however. Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot, a Spider-Man and Daredevil supervillain who has the ability to open interdimensional portals.

Another known contribution is actor Jorma Taccone joining as the voice of The Vulture.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 has more than enough options to work with, building off of an already large team of Spider-people from the first film. Of course, there is still time for more characters to be revealed, as the release date has already been pushed back to June 2, 2023.

While not too much has been shared, images have surfaced on Twitter of toys for the new movie, one of which was Spider-Punk.

Accidental Reveal of Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, is from Earth-138 and often wields an electric guitar with his web shooters.

A new Into the Spider-Verse 2 toy released for the upcoming movie is “Spider-Punk Web Blast”, a toy that combines Spider-Punk’s two favourite pieces of equipment. “He is shown shredding the guitar while also swinging from building to building.”

The second piece of merch that was found was a more traditional Spider-Man mask, which features Spider-Punk’s eye-catching horns poking out of the top of the mask.

In the comics, Spider-Punk is not Peter Parker but a teen by the name of Hobart (Hobie) Brown and is more of a freedom fighter in his dimension, Earth-138, alongside an alternate version of Karl Morgenthau’s Flag Smasher, named Captain Anarchy, and a variant of Hulk. Together, they led a Spider-Army in his universe against the President, Norman Osbon, using the power of punk rock and electric guitars to destroy the villain’s technology and put an end to Osborn’s tyrannical reign.

This is not the first time that Sony has introduced a sneak peek of Spider-Punk as players can find a skin based on the superhero available in Marvel’s Spider-Man on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 — which unlocks a power that allows the player to rock out.

Usually a comic-relief character, we can’t wait to see the banter the character has to offer.

Sony’s Spider-Verse

One of the wonderful things about the movies is that Sony animation has an endless supply of Multiverse characters to choose from as well as a pantheon of related villains to explore in games and movies. It seems that Spider-Man 2099 plays a large role after their cameo in the first film.

Fans can expect this sequel to go even bigger than the first movie, with more multiverse jumping and a ton of new heroes and villains to explore. The movie will be released on June 2, 2023.

What do you think about the addition of Spider-Punk to the roster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2?