It would seem that there is little rhyme or reason to which films reach Netflix’s ‘Top 10’ list as it currently finds itself a collection of critically acclaimed films amongst low-quality B-movies. Netflix’s audience has never been more confused about how the system works as it is at the moment, with Interceptor rising to the number one spot on the streaming platform.

Even the film’s director is confused as to how the new action thriller Interceptor made it into first place.

Did the Movie Earn Its Spot?

Interceptor is a US$15 million action film about terrorists who attempt to take over two nuclear defence silos in the US and Russia for nefarious ends.

How many times have you seen that plot before? Critics have said that the plot is as poor and re-heated as most of the dialogue and acting.

According to Netflix, the ‘Top 10’ weekly listings are ranked by the total number of hours that viewers have spent watching each title. This would of course have to mean that somehow Interceptor, with a 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is being viewed more than Paddington 2 which has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critical Reviews

Interceptor is surely not in the number one spot based on its quality, as the action-thriller has been critically panned as ‘the worst’ movie on Netflix.

Critics’ consensus is that “Interceptor might spark a flicker of interest in viewers jonesing for a no-nonsense action thriller, but there’s nothing here they haven’t seen before,” while the audience said, “A few fun fight scenes aren’t enough to make up for the cheap-looking Interceptor’s predictable, sloppily written story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic Sameen Amer from The News International (Pakistan) said “Netflix seriously needs to reconsider how they invest their resources and pick better projects to finance.”

While Alex Maidy from JoBlo’s Movie Network took a very honest approach saying, “Even if you are looking for a film that you can turn on and let your brain fall apart, you could do so much better than Interceptor. From the truly bad acting to the inane dialogue, this movie has nothing going for it outside of the action sequences.”

Audience reviewers called the movie “GALACTICALLY BAD” and “By far the worst [Netflix] movie ever made.”

With that, it is not based on its quality or merit that Interceptor has weaselled its way into Netflix’s ‘Top 10’, let alone to the top spot.

Even the Director Is Shocked

Interceptor’s co-writer and director Matthew Reilly shared that variety that he was “just as confused as everyone else” to see his film reach the number one spot in the ‘Top 10 films’ listing in countries all around the world, saying “It’s blown me away. I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but in at number one everywhere?”

Laughing, he said. “I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm.”

Despite being shocked, and the criticism he has received over the film, nothing is stopping Reilly from pursuing a sequel.

The script for Interceptor 2 has reportedly already been written and apparently “Netflix likes it.” Reilly has said, “If you don’t like my movie, say you don’t like my movie, I don’t mind.”

Heck, if Netflix audiences didn’t mind Son of the Mask, I suppose Interceptor 2 deserves a chance too.

Do you think that Netflix will approve an Interceptor sequel despite the abysmal rating and being dubbed one of the worst movies?