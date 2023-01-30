Many artists have been enjoying themselves on Midjourney lately, showing us what some of our favourite anime, cartoons, movies, and series could have looked like in an alternate universe. Some are gender benders, and some show us what a live-action version of our favourite cartoons could be. Many more are cropping up that show us what our favourite media would look like if they had better representation. For example, an artist has just revealed their work of what the Game of Thrones Stark family would look like if they were black, and it’s actually better than the original.

House of Stark In Game of Thrones

This proud family of the wolf has guarded the northern lands for the kings of Westeros for generations. That being said, there wasn’t nearly enough black representation in Game of Thrones, something that House of the Dragon sought to start rectifying. And, much to many people’s delight, and some people’s dismay, they made a good start by having African American actors starring as part of the lineage of the Targaryens.

But this was just a taste of what media and our favourite fantasy series could look like if we embraced proper representation in the media. It has been a slow process and needs to progress faster, so artists have taken matters into their own hands, giving the people what they want. Cliff Volmar, a visual artist, has been sharing videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok of his fabulous creations.

Like many black artists, he is using his platform to show the world what proper representation looks like, giving his fans beautiful art that is sometimes better than the original. One of his art posts has gone viral, showing off his creation of what the Stark Family from Game of Thrones would look like if they were black, created using Midjourney.

His art showed a near-perfect casting for Ned, Catelyn, Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Rickon Stark, and honestly, his Jon Snow looked the coolest out of all of them (Yes, yes, we know that technically Jon isn’t part of the Stark Family in Game of Thrones, but he was still raised by them so it counts, okay?). The Stark family should have looked like this. His artwork is beautiful, each of them looking strong and determined. If this was the Stark family in the series, they might have survived the whole thing. Just look at them!

Black Representation

Game of Thrones isn’t the only series that Volmar has been tweaking to make beautiful art. He has also shared images of the cast from The Proud Family, Dragon Ball Z, Scooby-Doo and Pokémon. They all look amazing and give us insight into what these shows would look like in live-action. Still, there is just something extraordinary about the art of Pokémon.

Volmar has produced castings for nearly all of our favourite characters, including Ash, Brock and Misty, but Team Rocket? My goodness! Jessie and James have never looked so good! Again, if this had been how these characters were depicted in the original, there would be no way for them to lose. They look far too cool to be the losers of any situation.

Volmar’s stunning art is another reason mainstream media needs to wake up and start giving us an authentic representation of other races and cultures. Look how awesome it could have been in an alternate universe!

What do you think of the Stark Family from Game of Thrones reimagined?