The Indiana Jones franchise is unique regarding how long it has been running and how strong its fan following has remained despite its sporadic release schedule for the last four decades. Now, 40 years after the first film’s release, it looks like Harrison Ford will be starring as the iconic Indiana Jones one last time in a yet-unnamed Indiana Jones 5. The good news? Professor Indiana Jones might be punching Nazis again.

History

The first three Indiana Jones movies focused on retrieving religious artefacts, with the first focusing on the Ark of the Covenant, the second on the Sankara stones, and the third on the Holy Grail. The fourth, Crystal Skull, went on a strange tangent that didn’t fit with the previous religious motifs.

Stepping away from the religious motifs wasn’t an issue. Still, it would be interesting to see if Indiana Jones would bring the attention back to this key theme, closing out the franchise with the God-fearing, Nazi-punching elements that made the franchise so great in the first place.

The idea is that the next movie will be set in the year 1969, which was notoriously known as the Summer of Love. This setting opens the door to return to their religious artefact theme while opening it to the possibility of new-age spiritualism.

Indiana Jones 5

The latest Indiana Jones will return to its roots, possibly even to some of the themes missed in the fourth film. One thing that hasn’t been prevalent in the movie for a while is the Nazi-punching nature of the old Indiana Jones.

According to a report from Empire, the upcoming movie will be set in 1969, during the space race. For the first time in a while, the film will pit our titular protagonist against one of his oldest enemies, the Nazis. Although, this time, they won’t be trudging through Egypt but rather in Jones’ backyard of America. Empire reported that the story would have a lot to do with the Nazi scientists who were historically snatched up and sent to NASA in the wake of Germany’s defeat and who became influential in creating some of America’s best rockets.

Mads Mikkelsen is said to be playing the villain based on Wernher von Braun, who helped develop the Nazi’s V2 rocket before becoming one of the most significant contributors to the Apollo program for America.

The project is already in post-production and has a release date of June 20th, 2023. They have also shared the first glimpse, proving that the movie is returning to where the franchise began. We will once again return to the roots of looking for an artefact. However, we are still determining if it will be a religious artefact like it was in the first three movies or another like Crystal Skull.

Fourteen years since the last Indiana Jones movie, it seems fitting that we are about to receive another one to close out the franchise, and an excellent way to honour Harrison Ford’s stellar acting throughout it.

Are you excited to see Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones punching Nazis again?