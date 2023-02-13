Can’t get enough of zombie-themed K-Dramas? Here are five of the best! Dive into this list and find the perfect drama for you.

While K-dramas have been around for a long time, it was only after Train to Busan (2016) that people realised how amazing Korean cinema was. And there was good reason for this too. The film single-handedly re-animated the zombie genre with its fresh take on the classic tropes. It broke away from Western cinema and gave audiences more than just gores and zombies. In fact, you do not often cry during the death sequence of a character in a zombie flick. And this is where Korean film differs: it fleshes out the characters and gives fans a reason to care about them. So, naturally, this left audiences wanting more, to the extent that they wanted more than just a two-hour film. And how does one get this? Well, in the form of a series, of course! This raises the question: are there any good zombie k-dramas?

While there may be endless amounts of k-dramas, there isn’t much that focus on zombies or deadly viruses. However, with the few there are, it definitely makes for an entertaining watch. And the creators and cast of the shows certainly knew what they were doing. Therefore, if you are curious about which is the best, this list will rank the top five zombie k-dramas.

5. Zombie Detective (2020)

This show offers an entirely different take on the zombie genre. If you have seen and enjoyed Warm Bodies (2013), this one is just for you. Starring Choi Jin-Hyuk as Kang Min-Ho, it follows the story of a man who wakes up one morning with no recollection of how he ended up there. Min-Ho quickly discovers that he is a zombie and tries his best to blend in with the rest of society by covering his scars with makeup. He also tries to teach himself how to walk, talk and act like a human being. Once he can do this, he joins an agency and assumes the identity of a private detective to help him figure out who he is.

Soon after, an investigative journalist is hired at the agency as a part-time assistant. Played by Park Ju-Hyun, Gong Sun-ji quickly discovers that Min-Ho is a zombie. The duo team up in a plot to discover who Min-Ho is and where he came from. Likewise, the two also try and figure out how and why zombies exist.

4. Sweet Home (2020)

Having been released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no wonder it took the world by storm. Gaining 22 million viewers within its first month of release, the show entered the top 10 lists in multiple regions, eventually making it into Netflix’s Top 10 in over seventy countries. Based on Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-Chan’s Naver webtoon of the same name, the story follows Cha Hyun-Soo (played by Song Kang) as he moves into a new apartment following a traumatic event that killed his entire family. Still in high school, he is now highly depressed and suicidal. Shortly after he moves in, bizarre monsters appear, resulting in the building residents having to barricade themselves inside for protection.

The monsters surround the building and kill anyone as soon as they step outside. Slowly, the residents begin bonding, and audiences learn more about their backstories. By the season’s end, fans are rooting for the main cast. Besides just a monster-gore fest, the show looks at humanity and how they function in times of panic. Unfortunately, this was something that the show was criticised for as critics expressed disappointment that there was not enough monster action. As most critics were accustomed to Western takes on the zombie genre, it is understandable why they were frustrated by the room the characters were allowed to show development.

Sweet Home is definitely one of the best zombie K-dramas.

3. Happiness (2021)

Similarly to the previous entry on this list, a good majority of the story takes place inside an apartment complex. However, the only difference is that the government has decided to lock down the complex from the outside to contain the spread of the virus. Starring Han Hyo-Joo as Yoon Sae-Bom and Park Hyung-Sik as Jung Yi-Hyun, the two play the lead roles in the series as a Special Operation Unit police squad (KP-SOU) member and a detective. The two decide to get married, so they are eligible for an apartment in this newly built complex.

The virus is known as the Lytta Virus (or “mad person disease”) and is being spread through a failed experimental drug called ‘Next’. The drug is being distributed within the new complex to many of its residents hence the decision for the building to be locked down. The scary thing about the infected within this k-drama is how they can revert to normal after some time. There is no way to properly tell if someone is infected until they smell blood and attack you. Furthermore, the people within the city are protesting the murder of the infected individuals as they believe they are still human.

The scarier part is that the narrative’s timeline takes place near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Isolating and wearing masks is very prominent within the series, with the infectious disease being normalised.

2. All of Us Are Dead (2022)

Based on Joo Dong-Geun’s Naver webtoon of the same name, the story follows a group of high school students who become trapped in their school building after a zombie apocalypse breaks out. It sees Lee Cheong-sa (played by Yoon Chan-young) and Nam On-jo (played by Park Ji-hu) as the series’ titular characters. In addition, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-Mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo all play significant roles in the series too. Netflix saw the show gain over 474.26 million hours watched within its first month of release and was then renewed for a second season in June 2022.

The virus is spread after a desperate father does an experiment to help his son against bullies at school. Unfortunately, his son becomes patient zero while another student is bitten by an infected hamster in the school lab. Chaos ensues within the school and at various points in the city as the group does their best to avoid being attacked or killed. The series provides some great scenes and fantastic character development. Not to mention that the zombies are absolutely terrifying, with some beginning to mutate into scarier, smarter versions of themselves.

All of Us Are Dead is definitely one of the best zombie K-dramas.

1. Kingdom (2019 – 2021)

This show was Netflix’s first original Korean series based on writer Kim Eun-hee and artist Yang Kyung-il’s webtoon The Kingdom of the Gods. Starring Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-Ryong, Bae Doo-na, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu and Kim Hye-jun, the show has a refreshing take on the zombie apocalypse. Set in Medieval Joseon (modern-day Korea) in the 16th century, the story begins three years after the Imjin War. The Crown Prince of Joseon, Lee Chang, is informed that a mysterious illness is killing the King. Curious, he tries to investigate whether this is true as rumours spread that the King has died.

As he is doing so, the kingdom is slowly ravished by a virus that turns human beings into flesh-eating monsters. Soon enough, the entire kingdom is overrun by zombies that are corpses during the day but re-animate as the sun sets. To make matters worse, Lee Chang must deal with political opponents attempting to usurp the throne from him. The series has two seasons available on Netflix, but there has yet to be any confirmation on whether it will receive a third season despite the ending hinting at it. The show received praise for its beautiful cinematography and storytelling, with critics comparing it to Game of Thrones. However, this series deserves its place in the number one spot as it proves to be a masterpiece.

