Have you ever wanted to be an epic spell-caster in a magical universe but found that the mechanics of traditional fantasy games just don’t get the feeling right? Or maybe you are more of a first-person shooter fan who wants to get into a spell-casting match but doesn’t know how to leave the FPS mechanics behind. Well, EA Originals and Ascendant Studios have the perfect solution for you with their brand-new game, Immortals of Aveum.

Immortals of Aveum

Welcome, spell-caster, to the magical realm of Aveum, an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic. You enter the realm as Jak, a young man who has joined an elite order of battlemages called Immortals, who has the unique ability to master all three colours of magic that exist in this realm, blue, green and red.

Not only is this a fantasy game with excellent and innovative mechanics, but it also has a visceral and story-driven cinematic feel as you are thrust into a magical world rife with conflict and on the edge of disaster. You will meet unforgettable characters and hit the ground running with fast-paced action and an adventure you will love.

Gameplay

From the trailer and the exclusive press event in April, we saw that Immortals of Aveum is an entirely new FPS experience that defies all FPS conventions while still feeling the same as the FPS games we are used to. The combat is spell-based and has an element of chained attacks and well-timed counters, combining mechanics from well-loved games like Darksouls with FPS games.

EA and Ascendant Studios

The game is being published by EA Originals and developed by Ascendant Studios. Ascendant Studios is a new studio comprising industry veterans who have come together to deliver one of the most innovative experiences you will find. The studio has been hard at work on the game for the last five years and is excited to share it.

“I’m so proud of the team and their commitment to making something great. We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can’t wait for everyone to play it,” shared Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios.

Launch

This groundbreaking magic shooter game is launching on the 20th of June, 2023. It will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

The game is already available for pre-order if you just can’t wait to be a part of this adventure. However, pre-ordering now can get an in-game reward as soon as the game launches.

Are you excited to join Jak on this magical adventure?