After the events of the 5th season, fans are overly excited to see how the karate drama continues in Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 6.

The Karate Kid is one of the most famous movies ever made, with Mr Miyagi being one of the iconic characters in movie history. Who would turn down the opportunity to see their favourite movie not only continued further but brought forward with the same actors years later? These creators and Netflix did just that and more.

While Cobra Kai has not been renewed for its 6th season yet, but with how widely popular the series is proving to be, it’s unlikely that it will be cancelled anytime soon. With that said, the creators have said that they are quite busy with other projects at the moment. That, along with the usually scattered releases of the seasons, makes it difficult to predict when we could be expecting the next season to come out.

In the past, Netflix has released their seasons during the last four months of the year, so at the earliest, we could be looking at some time around October to November 2023.

Sony also has an upcoming Karate Kid reboot movie in the works. While the sequel series and the movie reboot would be entirely separate from one another, Netflix will probably steer clear of the film’s 7th of June 2024 release date so that the two projects don’t end up competing with one another. That leaves us estimating the release of Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 6 in late 2024.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who are attributed for the success of their Karate Kid sequel series, met with Deadline to chat about the recent success of the fifth season and to find out what fans can expect for the future, including both their future projects and how they might affect Cobra Kai Season 6.

The trio shared that they are currently working on a new action-comedy series with Netflix, Obliterated, which follows a special forces team on a mission in Las Vegas and is in two months into production. The trio is also working on a Ferris Bueller spin-off film Sam and Victor’s Day Off.

“We don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet. What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliteration right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.”

Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 and is a Karate Kid sequel series now airing on Netflix (who picked up the series and produced both the fourth and fifth seasons of the show). Season 5 has just recently dropped on the 9th of September, and quickly claimed the number one spot on the Netflix charts, where it stayed for two weeks in a row.

Cobra Kai Season 6 would continue the complicated relationship between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who first met as teenagers in the 1984 movie. Now returning as adults, their lives are even more complicated than the last time we saw them. The series even sees the actors of the two rivals in the movie returning in the series.

