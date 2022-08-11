Idris Elba has been hinting that he would return to his role of Bloodsport after debuting in DC’s The Suicide Squad for a faceoff with a certain hero.

With all the cancellations and rumours coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery and DC at the moment, many DC Extended Universe projects are looking over their shoulders at the moment, knowing that they could be cancelled at any moment. Despite that, potential spin-offs from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are considering future returns.

James Gunn is already working on another season of Peacemaker and has hopped onto Twitter to assure the safety of the show to fans worried it may be cancelled like many others.

While still working on his current project, the director has teased that there is another unannounced project that is currently in the works. This has caused plenty of speculation about what the next project or series could be.

Idris Elba’s Bloodsport Spinoff

Near the top of the list for a return is Idris Elba’s Bloodsport as he has recently been chatting more about his desire to return to the character, and that if he does he wants his anti-hero to fight a specific DC hero.

In an interview with Variety, he reiterated his thought saying:

“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt. Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”

Since the character reveals in The Suicide Squad that the reason he was sent to Belle Reve was for shooting the Man of Steel with a Kryptonite bullet, fans have been clamouring to see a smackdown between the two. There is definitely some undisclosed beef between the two – and it seems that their story is just waiting to be told.

The Dark Tower actor has shared that his interest isn’t really in the future of the character but rather the past. He made it clear that he would love to return as the character again, but it would have to be a situation other than a follow-up to The Suicide Squad.

“It wouldn’t be next, it would be what came before. I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman. I would love to see the narrative come alive.”

Return of Superman?

Journalist Erik Davis recently reported that during an interview with The Dark Tower heartthrob about his latest movie, Beast, Idris Elba mentioned that he has “something big cooking for DC” at the moment.

Backtracking to Gunn’s hints that he has a second DC project in the works as well as Peacemaker season 2 really makes it seem like this spinoff may truly be happening.

There are also numerous rumours that Henry Cavill is being sought after to return to the DCEU as Superman. All the signs are 100% pointing towards an epic showdown between Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Could this spell the potential return of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel or would they be looking for someone else to fill the role?

Who do you think would win in a showdown between Bloodsport and Superman?