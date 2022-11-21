I Am Jesus Christ is a realistic simulation game that lets players become ‘the Son of God’ and experience first-hand what it was like to enact all the miracles from the New Testament. While the game is genuinely trying to educate players about the story of Jesus, the whole thing feels a little sinful, but that might just be me. Now, the game is even getting a prologue, telling the story of how Jesus came to be the Messiah.

The game was announced by PlayWay in 2019, aiming for players to take on the role of Jesus, bringing his many stories to life. Players perform several of Jesus’ most well-known miracles in the game, like walking on water, healing the blind, casting out demons, and even his resurrection after being crucified.

“Become Jesus Christ, the famous man on Earth – in this highly realistic simulation game. Pray like Him for getting superpower, perform famous miracles like Him from Bible like casting demons, healing and feeding people, resurrection and more in I Am Jesus Christ.”

I Am Jesus Christ is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament. Get into old times and follow the same path of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. The game covers the period from the baptism of Jesus Christ to His resurrection.

It is a simulation game, and you can try to save the world as He did. Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible, like Jesus Christ. Are you ready to fight Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”

Prologue

There is now a prologue that allows players to interact with a cast of over 60 biblical characters and perform more than 30 miracles, which is a standalone game that introduces the full version. The simulation game allows players to try to save the world the same way that He did.

I Am Jesus Christ is set in an open world in biblical times and showcases Jesus Christ’s ‘special skills’ according to the steam page. Overall, the game is trying to do a noble thing, telling the story of Jesus Christ as a game. However, no matter which way I look at it, it seems blasphemous, despite the game’s respectful and relatively accurate tone. Putting yourself in the shoes of Jesus Christ, even if it is to learn about the miracles that He was able to perform, feels wrong.

Many other players agreed that the game felt blasphemous, while others went on to talk about how wonderful it was to see the miracles of God in a playable media form.

What is your opinion on the subject matter of I Am Jesus Christ?