It isn’t unusual for manga to have a long delay between releases. Sometimes the artist or author has to go on hiatus, or (dread!) the manga gets cancelled. Luckily that isn’t always the case and fans can simply wait for the next issue, although it may be an exercise in patience that fans don’t always have. Luckily the wait for the next Hunter x Hunter manga issue is almost over.

It has been officially announced that Hunter x Hunter will be returning after its four-year hiatus in November. The great news was reported by Polygon who confirmed the tweet straight from the Shonen Jump Twitter account. The next volume of Hunter x Hunter will be released in Japan on November 4th.

Unfortunately, it has not been confirmed when the English version will be released, but it has taken roughly ten months in the past for the English volume to make its way to the U.S. Although it might not be a solid ten-month wait, fans can expect to wait sometime before getting their hands on an English version.

Hunter x Hunter Manga History

The Hunter x Hunter manga first started in 1998, appearing in the Weekly Shōnen Jump for 380 chapters before it started to appear less and less with fewer issues over the years. The reduction in issues is likely due to the author having to regularly go on hiatus.

The story of Hunter x Hunter focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss whose father left him and his mother at a young age. He discovers that his father is a world-renowned Hunter. Hunters are licensed professionals who specialize in fantastical pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals. Wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps and hoping to find him in the process, Gon departs on a journey to become a Hunter as well. Along the way, Gon meets various other hunters, and encounters strange and wonderful new things, as well as the paranormal. The last issue that was released was on October 4th, 2018.

Hunter x Hunter was not limited only to the pages of manga and has seen musicals, video games, movies, and two separate anime TV series made in its honour. The first anime was produced by Nippon animation and summed up to a total of 62 episodes, running on Fuji Television from October 1999 to March 2001. The second summed up to a total of 148 episodes, and ran on Nippon Television from October 2011 to September 2014. It almost seems fitting that the running theme for the anime is either a commencement in October or an ending in October.

Hiatus

October 2014 was not the first time that the author of the Hunter x Hunter manga, Yoshihiro Togashi, has had to go on a hiatus. In fact, the manga has been forced in and out of hiatus since 2006, when Togashi first started to suffer from debilitating back pain and back issues.

The manga has been on a solid hiatus since October of 2014 due to the author not being able to work once again because of his debilitating health issues. This is the longest period that the manga has gone without any new releases, and fans started to fear that the manga had been cancelled. Much to their relief, this was not the case.

After a long period without any kind of update from the author, he took to Twitter in May to announce that he has once again commenced work on the long-running series. Six months later, it looks like the next issue is finally ready.

All good things come to those who wait, and luckily the wait for Hunter x Hunter fans will very soon be over. However, if you are an English reader, be prepared to wait just a little bit longer.

