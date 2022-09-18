The future of the SnyderVerse might be looking as bleak as the world’s energy crisis, but Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans animated film shows how the director’s vision of the DCEU can still live on. While the relationship between the filmmaker and Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly strained, that didn’t stop Snyder from voicing himself on an episode of Teen Titans GO!.

Snyder showed he has a strong sense of humour as he wasn’t above the parodical elements and jokes at his expense, including everything from his approach to filmmaking and the controversial Snyder Cut. In the episode, the Teen Titans ask the filmmaker to discuss the type of movie he’d make with them, and a short Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans animated film ensues.

With an emotional score layered over a darker and brooding animated style, the Titans do battle against Darkseid. Everything about this feels bigger and grander, sharing more in common with Snyder’s films, such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and animated movies in the vein of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War than the cartoonish Teen Titans GO!.

In short, it’s a few minutes of epic action, with credit needing to go to the animators for capturing the tone.

What did the fans think of it?

Overall, the reception has been extremely positive to the episode. While there are a few humourless cartoon avatars who think this is an attack on their Zaddy, most fans have been receptive of it and praised both Snyder and Teen Titans GO! for producing a great episode.

One Twitter user dubbed it “gold”:

The #TeenTitansGoZackSnyder episode was gold. I ended up with 44 screenshots (I put them on a separate Twitter thread) but these are my favourite 4 moments. I did wonder if the solid security guard with the moustache was a Josstice League #Superman reference as well as 300 😜 pic.twitter.com/lIfzsryLz3 — EnforcementDrone (@NforcementDrone) September 17, 2022

Another user commended the score and the animation team on a job well done:

Zack Snyder’s TEEN TITANS!!! 🔥🔥🔥



Even the score was awesome 🙌🏽 the team behind this episode knocked it out of the park WOW ❤️❤️❤️#TeenTitansGoZackSnyder #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/eKstUiKdCF — Knackered (@kayivar) September 16, 2022

Another suggested that Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans should become a new series:

No, seriously hook a Zack Snyder Teen Titans animated series to my veins. #TeenTitansGO #TeenTitansGoSnyder pic.twitter.com/P2911TqNro — Matthew (@mattbo_0) September 16, 2022

Even Heroic Hollywood’s Twitter account couldn’t help but get drawn into the fun:

Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans is so cool! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jkFcVZAAmf — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) September 17, 2022

Maybe an animated version of Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans isn’t a bad idea

It’s clear the future of the DCEU is uncertain at present. No one knows what DC and Warner Bros. Discovery are planning – and they probably aren’t sure either. While Snyder is more than busy at Netflix with a host of new projects, it would be interesting to see him tackle animated films and series in the DC Universe.

Snyder is no stranger to animation, having been the director for 2010’s Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. Yet, seeing the overwhelmingly positive reception towards Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans, it does get the cogs turning. Maybe he might not get a shot at the Titans – since the live-action series is ironically darker than anything Snyder ever did – but animation is the ideal way to get him involved with DC again.

It’s highly unlikely that Snyder will be the architect of the DCEU moving forward. However, he still could get a chance to play in the sandbox with animated series or films. At the same time, it’s a win-win for both the fans and studios since it’ll allow the audience to get more from the filmmaker and the Restore the SnyderVerse movement might quiet down once and for all.

Tell us, would you like to see Zack Snyder’s Teen Titans? Let us know in the comments section.