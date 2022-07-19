Sony has quietly added a seven-day trial offer for their PlayStation Plus subscription that allows some PlayStation owners to get Stray for free this week.

PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription that has several tiers including Essential, Extra, and the premium tier, Deluxe. Sony has just quietly added a seven-day trial offer for new PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation’s website, as spotted by XGP. This seven-day trial allows new players to sign up for a free trial of any of the three tiers, including free access to the Deluxe tier — which gives players access to a catalogue of 400 PlayStation 4 and 5 games, and even a selection of PlayStation 1, 2, 3, and PSP games.

Free Trial For PlayStation Plus

Members who choose the free trial for Extra and Deluxe tiers (or who have already paid for either of these two tiers) will get immediate access to Annapurna’s new game, Stray, which is launching this week (today). New members should be able to download and complete this 3D platformer for free using this trial.

It is necessary to input your credit card information to sign up for the free trial, and unfortunately, it seems that the free trial is currently only available in Europe. The subscription can be cancelled at any time, whether it be at the end of the free trial period or at the end of the period that has been paid for. PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier usually costs £13.49 for a month while PlayStation Plus Extra tier usually costs £10.99 for a month.

Annapurna’s Stray

Annapurna and Blue Twelve’s Stray has players controlling a nameless cat exploring a futuristic city. VGC wrote in a recent preview of the game that: “Although it’s your typical 3D platformer, there’s obviously a bit more verticality than you would usually see in the genre, due to the cat’s jumping ability.”

While the stray cat is the star of the game, it is not the only protagonist that we see. The lovable stray cat is joined by a robot named B12 (most likely a nod to the studio’s name, Blue Twelve), who accompanies the cat on its adventures through the futuristic city. B12 can speak to the other robots in the city and translate what they are saying for the cat.

Other Titles Available

New PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe members will have access to Stray and a few other games as of July 19th, including but not limited to: Final Fantasy VII remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, five of the Assassin’s Creed games, and two of the Saints Row titles. While unfortunately not available to PlayStation Extra members, Deluxe members will also have access to some legacy titles like PSP’s No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival.

If you are in the Europe Region and aren’t already subscribed to PlayStation Plus, snatch up your free seven-day trial and take advantage of the free access to these incredible titles and new games.

Are you excited to play Stray using the free seven-day trial?