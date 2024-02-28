Summary:

**Character Development for the Spider-Women In The SSU**

**Stick to the Source Material**

**Explore Madame Web’s Full Powers In Other SSU Films**

Although there was a reasonable amount of hype in the build-up to the release of Madame Web, its release and the following reviews painted an image of a tangled web. Having not heard much about the film before its official trailer release in November 2023, I was excited about the prospect of the extension of the SSU. With reasonably solid outings for the two Venom films, many were curious how it would begin to tie in with the Spider-Man universe. So, what can we take away from the Madame Web film, and where does the SSU go from here?

1. Character Development for the Spider-Women In The SSU

Although the film was presented as an origin story for Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, much of the initial hype was built around the three supporting characters that form part of the ‘Spider-People.’ Cassie unlocks her powers as she attempts to save the lives of what should become the three protagonists at some point. However, very little is known about the three Spider-Women.

The three future female members of the Spider-People include Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). For the most part, we only saw glimpses of the potential of these three characters. They merely appeared in the visions of the antagonist, Ezekiel Sims.

While Madame Web achieves some level of unlocking her full abilities, there is almost nothing of that on the part of the three girls. That leaves a lot of potential for a future film, which I can only hope was not tarnished due to this franchise kick-starter film’s poor box office earnings.

2. Stick to the Source Material

The recent history of comic book live-action adaptations has been a mixed bag on both sides of the aisle. While a handful of superhero films have taken liberties with the source material, it has proven difficult for those wanting to stray from the path without a good enough script to back it up.

Setting the tone to establish a new franchise is a monumental task. Telling an origin story is even more challenging, especially for characters that the average person on the street wouldn’t have previous knowledge of. Moving too far away from the source material isn’t always a great idea, especially when context is required.

As a result, extending the Madame Web and SSU franchise would be better off returning to the basics, adapting successful comic storylines and focusing more on delivering an improved script and dialogue of the live-action characters. At times when the film wasn’t attempting to explain too much, there were moments of humour and interaction that worked well on its own. This is where many modern comic book films typically shine.

3. Explore Madame Web’s Full Powers In Other SSU Films

An origin story always treads on eggshells to provide balance to the film. Jumping straight into a character’s full capabilities doesn’t set the scene when there is little context or background to work from. At the same time, promising an action-adventure must also deliver on that promise. Sometimes, the film’s pacing works well before rushing or slowing down too much on either end. Its short runtime also doesn’t do it any favours in allowing comprehensive world-building.

As a result, we don’t see much of Madame Web’s powers in its entirety. We see how she can use some of it in the film’s final scenes, but she still leaves a lot on the table.

It is also worth noting that, unlike many of her counterparts, Madame Web doesn’t receive her powers via an external event. Instead, she possesses mutant powers like all the X-Men, having been born with her abilities, although she only unlocks them later in life. Although, in mentioning this, I wouldn’t suggest tying the character into anything alongside the X-Men, a franchise with its own demons to fight.

4. Enter the Real Spider-Man

Although it was announced quite some time back, with filming set to begin sometime in 2023, the next Spider-Man film has been pushed back to 2025 due to the WGA strike. Originally due to be released in the summer of 2024, it may be a blessing to leave a bit of a gap in the broader SSU.

While there is a compelling reason to feature Madame Web in a Spider-Man film, or vice-versa, it poses quite a challenge to the overall storyline of each. That said, we’ve seen on many other Marvel projects that a crossover film isn’t always a bad idea, allowing the exploration of various relationships and making the universe in which their films are built make more sense.

You wouldn’t necessarily need to have a Spider-Man feature in the film itself. Still, his impact on their world, significantly as growth for the protagonists or a consequence of previous battles for any potential antagonists, could add enough depth as it is. Then there’s also the potential to add a different Spider-Man variant that isn’t Tom Holland, much like the standalone The Batman and The Joker films.

The MCU did this well by tying each of the seemingly standalone films before joining forces for the Avengers Infinity Saga after a decade in the making. The massive payoff for smaller films was an excellent spectacle for fans and something that could work in the SSU if done right.

5. A Spicey Twist

If the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home are anything to go by, the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire variants have again piqued interest in their separate franchises. While many would assume that the version of Spider-Man in the Madame Web and extended SSU would be Tom Holland, an interesting twist would be a continuation of one of the previous Spider-Men.

As a result, you could still have a world in which Spider-Man exists, and features but potentially be more of a wise character, adding his experience and knowledge for the Spider-Women to work off of. Much like a retired Bruce Wayne, the concept can work in various forms and be explored beyond this basic premise.

Where To Next For Madame Web and the SSU?

Sony will need to decide whether the risk is worth it if the franchise is to continue beyond the origin story. There is quite the potential to expand on its first outing for many reasons stated above. Even without Madame Web as the leading protagonist in future films, the three Spider-Women have more than enough potential as a group, or even standalone characters, to justify a full-length feature.

That said, the script needs to be good enough. Irrespective of how you viewed the first film, it’s clear that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this department to win over fans who fell by the wayside. One can only hope we get to see this come to fruition.

What do you think? Should Madame Web get a second chance in the SSU?