Gamers were recently introduced to the new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 headset when Sony exhibited it at CES (International Consumer Electronics Show), the world’s largest electronics trade show. Press and visitors were allowed to try out the new gaming system and its flagship title (and the latest instalment in the Horizon games), Horizon Call of the Mountain. Let’s look at the PSVR 2 (PlayStation VR 2), what people had to say about it and what games will be available for the new VR system.

The PSVR 2 Features

Headset

The PlayStation VR 2 headset design is very similar to the first PSVR. However, the headset’s adjustable band wraps around your head, and it isn’t front-heavy like other VR headsets, as the evenly distributed weight around the band makes for a more balanced and secure feel.

The face mask can slide in and out, has plenty of room in front of the eyes for those who wear glasses and has a dial which adjusts the focus of the lenses.

The new headsets have an OLED display, unlike Sony’s original PSVR headset, which had LDC panels\. The OLED Panels have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and currently provide a higher resolution than what is found in most VR headsets, with a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye. The system also avoids the screen door effect suffered by PSVR users through foveated rending, which uses the machine’s built-in eye-tracking technology to increase the resolution and focus of whatever you’re looking at in-game, providing an incredible level of visual fidelity.

Controllers

The controllers for the PSVR 2 were also very closely designed after their predecessor, but new controllers have a “focus on great ergonomics” and are slightly rounder. Each side has a thumbstick, two primary input buttons, the PlayStation and Options buttons and L1 and L2 or R1 and R2 triggers. The L2/R2 buttons are used as the trigger for different weapons and devices and sit at a gamer’s index fingers when holding the controllers. Players trigger the L1/R1 buttons with their middle and ring fingers, and are mainly used to simulate gripping different items.

While the controllers can sense when you’re holding the controller without players pressing a button, the finger tracking is not too accurate. This became most notable in games where just holding the controller wasn’t enough to carry a weapon, and players had to hold down the L1 or R1 buttons instead. This can cause your hand to cramp up and become tired after only 20 minutes of gameplay.

This is where the PSVR 2 fails compared to systems like the Valve Index and its knuckles controllers, which perform similar functions better. The knuckles controllers also have a strap that keeps them in your hand even when you let go completely. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the PSVR 2 sense controllers, which you must always keep a slight grip on.

System Set Up

The PlayStation VR 2 headset has four cameras situated on the outside of the face mask. These cameras scan your environment during set-up and track your controllers using inside-out tracking during gameplay. For example, when setting up your VR play area, you will be prompted to slowly scan the room you’re using (floor and ceiling included) so that your system can designate a safe space for your gaming session.

The system is similar to other VR headsets in that you can manually draw lines on the ground in your play space to enlarge or shrink your place space.

You will activate the pass-through camera by pressing the button on the bottom right of the virtual reality headset. This allows you to see your surroundings without taking off the face mask and picking up your controllers.

How Immersive is the “Immersive Experience”?

Both the VR headset and the controls feature haptic feedback though first-time users of the PSVR 2 noticed that it wasn’t being used to its full potential.

The controllers’ haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are similar to the PlayStation 5’s dual-sense controller. However, neither made an impression at the VR systems demo. This is because developers hadn’t yet implemented these new features in games besides Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Another problem made particularly obvious while playing through the Horizon Call of the Mountain demo were the triggers not doing anything special. However, this might just have been because the play sections used in the demo didn’t feature any weaponry besides a bow and arrows.

According to game developers, there will be weapons later in the game that will play more into these gameplay elements, which will feel heavy to use.

The new headset’s haptic feedback was also notably more utilised in Horizon Call of the Mountain. Still, players noted that it could be a nice feature if expanded on, but it didn’t add anything to the overall experience. As a result, players are hoping that developers will do more with it.

Another unfortunate aspect of the VR headset is that it lacks integrated audio, so unless players connect stereo headphones to their PlayStation 5 or through the headphone jack on the PSVR 2 headset, they will have to rely on the sound from their TV or speakers. If you choose to use headphones over the headset, the whole thing can become bulky. Players have difficulty getting the face mask into the perfect position in front of their eyes.

The solution for spacial audio is a bit of a let-down when you compare the PSVR 2 system to the Valve Index system, which has built-in spatial off-ear audio.

However, the new PSVR headset’s 110-degree field of view improves the immersive VR experience.

While the system has flaws, it’s still a great experience, and the PlayStation VR 2 system is an excellent place to start if you want to get into VR gaming. The PSVR 2 could become one of the best VR headsets with a few minor adjustments.

What People at CES Had to Say About the PSVR 2

Out of the many visitors to CES who tested the new PlayStation VR system, one of the most memorable was Palmer Luckey. Luckey is the now multi-millionaire who designed the Oculus Rift, a VR head-mounted display. Since inspiring the virtual reality craze, the entrepreneur has dabbled in military technology, and his new company is now valued at $8.5 billion.

After experiencing the PlayStation VR 2, he took to Twitter and said, “I was blown away when I used PSVR 2 recently! The first PSVR was arguably the biggest success of the generation, this version will do even better.”

All the CES testers who tried the headset were pleasantly surprised by its unique features, with entertainment sites like Tom’s Guide calling it “One hell of a VR headset” and Android Authority calling it “A massive jump forward from the original”.

Despite the love for the new system, people still had some criticisms. There were difficulties caused by the tracking of input devices, but that was explained as radio interference due to the trade show.

The demo also wasn’t running at its total frame rate, and because of this, artificial frames were being produced by the software, which became significantly more evident in fast moments. This image interpolation bothered many VR testers, including Bradley Lynch.

Every Game Launching for Sony’s PlayStation VR 2, So Far

PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles

After the Fall – This game is the spiritual ancestor to Arizona Sunshine, set in 2005 in historically alternative Los Angles. Much of Earth’s population has turned into monsters due to a drug, and a new ice age has begun. While the game doesn’t have a campaign, and you spend most of it on loot runs, there are enjoyable 20-minute battle missions that conclude with a boss fight. The short missions have been described as “delightfully straightforward, action-packed” snacks. Some players have said that the game feels “a bit unfinished here and there and offers noticeably too little meat”, but they highly enjoyed their first place through and were “already craving the next run.”

– This game is the spiritual ancestor to Arizona Sunshine, set in 2005 in historically alternative Los Angles. Much of Earth’s population has turned into monsters due to a drug, and a new ice age has begun. While the game doesn’t have a campaign, and you spend most of it on loot runs, there are enjoyable 20-minute battle missions that conclude with a boss fight. The short missions have been described as “delightfully straightforward, action-packed” snacks. Some players have said that the game feels “a bit unfinished here and there and offers noticeably too little meat”, but they highly enjoyed their first place through and were “already craving the next run.” Cities VR – Enhanced Edition – This construction game initially debuted for Meta Quest 2, but after so many issues, Fast Travel Games decided to try again.

– This construction game initially debuted for Meta Quest 2, but after so many issues, Fast Travel Games decided to try again. Cosmonious High – In this new Owlchemy Labs game, you take on the role of a new student attending the alien high school Cosmonious High who has to fix all sorts of technical malfunctions around it to figure out what’s causing them. Along the way, you’ll meet bizarre aliens and gradually unlock superpowers to help you fix the defects. This is one Largest interactive VR playgrounds developed by Owlchemy Labs to date.

– In this new Owlchemy Labs game, you take on the role of a new student attending the alien high school Cosmonious High who has to fix all sorts of technical malfunctions around it to figure out what’s causing them. Along the way, you’ll meet bizarre aliens and gradually unlock superpowers to help you fix the defects. This is one Largest interactive VR playgrounds developed by Owlchemy Labs to date. Demeo – Resolution Games is responsible for this TTRPG simulator. The game allows a character class and journey through dungeons as you fight monsters and find treasures, giving you access to an arsenal of unique abilities. Regular updates mean constant new adventures and classes that will keep you entertained for a long time.

– Resolution Games is responsible for this TTRPG simulator. The game allows a character class and journey through dungeons as you fight monsters and find treasures, giving you access to an arsenal of unique abilities. Regular updates mean constant new adventures and classes that will keep you entertained for a long time. Gran Turismo 7 – Players who have already purchased the game for PS5 will receive a free upgrade in the form of the VR version.

– Players who have already purchased the game for PS5 will receive a free upgrade in the form of the VR version. Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue – Players, as one of the game’s six young heroes, must once again outsmart their neighbour and free their captive friend while solving puzzles and learning secrets. The games creator is working on the VR game with the studio, which brought fans Five Nights at Freddy’s.

– Players, as one of the game’s six young heroes, must once again outsmart their neighbour and free their captive friend while solving puzzles and learning secrets. The games creator is working on the VR game with the studio, which brought fans Five Nights at Freddy’s. Horizon Call of the Mountain – Rather than play as Aloy, this game lets players experience the world of Horizon through the eyes of the former Shadow Carja warrior, Ryas. This game will not follow the open-open world format of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Still, it will instead guide players through a seven-hour story while having them fight against several formidable machines and meet several new and old beloved Horizon characters, including Aloy.

– Rather than play as Aloy, this game lets players experience the world of Horizon through the eyes of the former Shadow Carja warrior, Ryas. This game will not follow the open-open world format of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Still, it will instead guide players through a seven-hour story while having them fight against several formidable machines and meet several new and old beloved Horizon characters, including Aloy. Moss 1 & 2 – This game follows Quill, a mouse who runs around solving puzzles and defeating her enemies. The first game was already a huge success among fans, so there’s no question why it would be made available for the latest VR headset. The second game will continue Quill’s adventure in a world that will be just as pretty as the first one. One of the latest reviews for Moss Book II said, “Even if you’re not that into the genre, the detail, animation, and excellent VR craftsmanship show you what else is possible with virtual reality. The backdrops are real eye-openers and invite you to marvel again and again.”

– This game follows Quill, a mouse who runs around solving puzzles and defeating her enemies. The first game was already a huge success among fans, so there’s no question why it would be made available for the latest VR headset. The second game will continue Quill’s adventure in a world that will be just as pretty as the first one. One of the latest reviews for Moss Book II said, “Even if you’re not that into the genre, the detail, animation, and excellent VR craftsmanship show you what else is possible with virtual reality. The backdrops are real eye-openers and invite you to marvel again and again.” Pistol Whip – This rhythm action game is a bizarre mix of Rez, Beat Saber and Superhot. The game is continuously getting new musical-psychedelic scenarios, and those with the PSVR version will receive the PSVR 2 version as a free upgrade.

– This rhythm action game is a bizarre mix of Rez, Beat Saber and Superhot. The game is continuously getting new musical-psychedelic scenarios, and those with the PSVR version will receive the PSVR 2 version as a free upgrade. Resident Evil Village – After the terrifying success of the VR version of Resident Evil 7, Capcom decided to try and do it again with this game. Players will have free hand movement and be able to handle two weapons at the same time. In addition, the game studio plans to fully use the headset’s haptic feedback, which is supposed to increase the realism in moments such as when you’re being dragged around by Lady Dimitrescu’s daughter and curb players’ motion sickness.

– After the terrifying success of the VR version of Resident Evil 7, Capcom decided to try and do it again with this game. Players will have free hand movement and be able to handle two weapons at the same time. In addition, the game studio plans to fully use the headset’s haptic feedback, which is supposed to increase the realism in moments such as when you’re being dragged around by Lady Dimitrescu’s daughter and curb players’ motion sickness. Song in the Smoke – Prehistorically set survival game will be graphically remastered for the PSVR 2, which fans expect to do better than the PC VR version.

– Prehistorically set survival game will be graphically remastered for the PSVR 2, which fans expect to do better than the PC VR version. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – After the crash landing on the planet Batuu, players take on the role of a droid technician role and search for a valuable artefact. Along the way, you’ll meet beloved characters and be transported to different times and places in the Star Wars galaxy through the entertaining tales of the spirited bartender Seezeslak.

While that game was initially launched in two parts, they were combined for the Enhanced Edition, which significantly sharpened the textures and improved the game’s graphics. It was promised, “By combining all the sensory features the PSVR2 has to offer, you will feel like you are living in the Star Wars galaxy.”

Tentacular – This chaotic puzzle game lets players follow the rage of a clumsy monster as they make their way through a city.

– This chaotic puzzle game lets players follow the rage of a clumsy monster as they make their way through a city. The Dark Pictures: Switchback – This game follows a similar path to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, which launched alongside the PSVR. Players must survive the Ghost Ship while supernatural desert vampires and demonic incarnations of witches chase them. Several characters and scenarios from The Dark Pictures anthology game series will appear. The game cleverly uses eye tracking by having certain enemies move when you blink.

– This game follows a similar path to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, which launched alongside the PSVR. Players must survive the Ghost Ship while supernatural desert vampires and demonic incarnations of witches chase them. Several characters and scenarios from The Dark Pictures anthology game series will appear. The game cleverly uses eye tracking by having certain enemies move when you blink. The Light Brigade – This game feature roguelike action as players become the world’s last defence against the darkness. You will have to journey through icy graveyards, unlock new weapons and spells and rescue comrades. The game’s weaponry is affected by shooting physics-based mechanics.

– This game feature roguelike action as players become the world’s last defence against the darkness. You will have to journey through icy graveyards, unlock new weapons and spells and rescue comrades. The game’s weaponry is affected by shooting physics-based mechanics. Zenith: The Last City – This game is set in a fantasy world modelled after Sword Art Online, Nier: Automata and Final Fantasy. While exploring an open world, players must deal with archaic monsters, floating islands and futuristic cities.

PlayStation VR 2 Games Arriving After Launch

Among Us VR ­ – During the pandemic, many turned to this online game in desperate need of entertainment. While most players went around happily completing tasks to keep their ship in working order, a few would lie in wait for an opportunity to sabotage the ship and murder everyone else onboard. The VR version is just as much fun, especially if you’re the imposter (as always).

– During the pandemic, many turned to this online game in desperate need of entertainment. While most players went around happily completing tasks to keep their ship in working order, a few would lie in wait for an opportunity to sabotage the ship and murder everyone else onboard. The VR version is just as much fun, especially if you’re the imposter (as always). Beat Saber

Behemoth – Fans are very excited for this story-heavy, survival RPG to arrive for the PlayStation VR 2 so they can take on take on the Behemoths.

– Fans are very excited for this story-heavy, survival RPG to arrive for the PlayStation VR 2 so they can take on take on the Behemoths. Crossfire: Sierra Squad – In this game, players lead an elite strike time in the war for a secret biochemical weapon between the factions Black List and Global Risk. The game features 17 enemy types, 39 weapon types and co-op rounds with up to four players (for which hand signals play an essential role).

– In this game, players lead an elite strike time in the war for a secret biochemical weapon between the factions Black List and Global Risk. The game features 17 enemy types, 39 weapon types and co-op rounds with up to four players (for which hand signals play an essential role). Firewall Ultra – This game features a team of four mercenaries who must do what they can to hack a laptop while dealing with sabotage from another team. The game is getting a complete overhaul with new character models, areas and textures.

– This game features a team of four mercenaries who must do what they can to hack a laptop while dealing with sabotage from another team. The game is getting a complete overhaul with new character models, areas and textures. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Players can hunt ghosts alone or in a team as they build a Ghostbusters headquarters in San Francisco.

– Players can hunt ghosts alone or in a team as they build a Ghostbusters headquarters in San Francisco. Jurassic World Aftermath – You play as Sam, a hacker travelling back to Isla Nublar on a quest to recover valuable research and avoid hungry dinosaurs.

– You play as Sam, a hacker travelling back to Isla Nublar on a quest to recover valuable research and avoid hungry dinosaurs. No Man’s Sky

Resident Evil 4 (VR Content)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – This standalone VR game takes place in the zombie-infested New Orleans, where players must deal with the slasher Axe Man.

Games Fans Think Should Be Upgraded for the PSVR 2

Werewolves Within – This game relies on social deduction as players do their best to determine who among them is the werewolf. With the popularity of popular games like Among Us, the developers might want to consider upgrading the game to be compatible with the PSVR 2.

– This game relies on social deduction as players do their best to determine who among them is the werewolf. With the popularity of popular games like Among Us, the developers might want to consider upgrading the game to be compatible with the PSVR 2. Tetris Effect – This game takes the mechanics players are used to from the first game and adds to them through its audio and block building, which gets more intense the further into the game you progress.

– This game takes the mechanics players are used to from the first game and adds to them through its audio and block building, which gets more intense the further into the game you progress. Superhot VR – This game makes you feel as powerful as Neo (The Matrix) and as skilled as John Wick as you fight through a collection of enemies. It has been available on almost every VR headset, so why not bring it to the PSVR 2?

– This game makes you feel as powerful as Neo (The Matrix) and as skilled as John Wick as you fight through a collection of enemies. It has been available on almost every VR headset, so why not bring it to the PSVR 2? Iron Man VR – If you haven’t wanted to experience what life would be like as Tony Stark, you’re lying to yourself. This game allows you to experience the Iron Man armour in an immersive way, and many fans agree that its mechanics should be updated so Sony can bring it to the PSVR 2.

– If you haven’t wanted to experience what life would be like as Tony Stark, you’re lying to yourself. This game allows you to experience the Iron Man armour in an immersive way, and many fans agree that its mechanics should be updated so Sony can bring it to the PSVR 2. Sparc – This game allows you to toss a ball at a person to score points without injuring them.

– This game allows you to toss a ball at a person to score points without injuring them. Blood and Truth – This is one of the most memorable VR titles and allows players to jump from falling buildings, take part in car chases, incredible feats of action, and much more. The game is exclusive to Sony, so it would make sense for it to get an update for the PSVR 2.

– This is one of the most memorable VR titles and allows players to jump from falling buildings, take part in car chases, incredible feats of action, and much more. The game is exclusive to Sony, so it would make sense for it to get an update for the PSVR 2. Astro Bot Rescue Mission – After slowly becoming Sony’s mascot when he was introduced in The Playroom in 2013 and featured in more and more games, fans would be happy to play with Astro Bot again in this beloved platformer.

What do you think about the PSVR 2?