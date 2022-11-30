With the show coming to a close, many fans are coming up with theories regarding how Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 will end. Here is ours.

If you don’t know what Stranger Things is by now, you have some serious catching up to do. Having remained on Netflix’s top 10 list repeatedly for each season that has come out, the series is definitely a sci-fi that everyone should watch. The series takes place in the sleepy town of Hawkins and recounts the details of a fated group of friends and a little girl connected to the Upside Down. Some people die, some get kidnapped, and a lot happens in the first four seasons.

If you haven’t checked it, consider binging it before continuing with this article. It has spoilers about the previous seasons and suggestions for how Netflix’s Stranger Things might end.

The Upside Down

The Upside Down is a subtle world shaped by the beings who have access to it, by their thoughts and emotions. Before 001 was banished to the Upside Down, it was nothing but a wasteland, filled with Demogorgons and inhabited by the Mind Flayer. Once he had established himself and Will was abducted by the Demogorgon, the Upside Down looked like a hellish version of Hawkins from 1983, a reflection of 001’s mind when he was banished there. When people find themselves in the Upside Down, they usually locate themselves in their memories.

Connection to Our World

Eleven is intrinsically connected to the Upside Down. This has become increasingly clear throughout the show’s last four seasons, as she has opened and closed it many times and arguably has her powers because of her connection with it. This is because she was the one who opened the first gate into it so that she could banish 001 into it, sealing it up again when she was done. How she knew that that was what she had to do remains a mystery, but for a while, it worked.

She was then forced to open the gate again, which is how the Demogorgon escaped, killed as many as it did, abduct Will, and began his friends’ epic adventure to try and save him. Finally, she and her friends were able to defeat the Demogorgon and save Will, and she once again closed the gate. But the Mind Flayer managed to escape, becoming stronger when the Russian military research facility under Hawkins managed to open the gate again. In closing that gate, Eleven completely lost her powers.

When Vecna started terrorising the citizens of Hawkins from within the Upside Down, she had to regain her powers again. He was tearing open more holes in the upper world, allowing more monsters to spill into our world from the Upside Down. She had to stop him this time, and that’s where we are in the series, waiting for the fifth season to grace our favourite streaming platform.

Even the powers that Eleven and the other children had been due to their connection to the Upside Down, every use of it pulling the Upside Down closer and closer to the real world. Eleven’s telekinesis resulted from her ability to alter space in the Upside Down. Henry (001) and Kali (008)’s power of illusion came from thought forms in the Upside Down that they were pulling through to our world.

How Stranger Things Will Probably End

Some fans believe the only way Netflix’s Stranger Things series can feasibly end is if Eleven takes Vecna’s place as the new ruler of the Upside Down and shapes it into her own paradise.

As long as she remains in our world, the Upside Down and its creatures continue to spill into it as well, with gates and tears opening, especially with the help of Vecna. Things will never be normal while she remains here, as she has been the source of many of the tears that led to the Upside Down spilling over.

Many believe that the cycle of monsters and tragedies the cast has found themselves in can only be ended if she manages to defeat Vecna and do what he did, take control of the Upside Down and shape it into something less monstrous. A paradise for all who are connected to the Upside Down like her.

There, Eleven could create a safe haven to mentor future children born with access to the Upside Down because as long as those children exist, they will have the power to distort the Upside Down and bring it into the waking world. With a safe and beautiful Upside Down, she can contact the children born with access to it and teach them to be good. That would prevent more children from turning out like Henry.

There is, of course, the issue of the fact that Vecna is technically a servant of the Mind Flayer, so how would that work with Eleven taking over the Upside Down? With how powerful she has become, it would be possible for her to bend the Mind Flayer to her will, making it serve her instead of expecting her to serve it. But, unfortunately, this would require incredible power and could almost kill her. From there, she might have to stay in the Upside Down to recuperate, further linking her to the Upside Down.

Many people want her to be able to live happily ever after with Mike, refusing to use her powers or only using them sparingly to prevent the leaking of the Upside Down into our realm. While it can’t be denied that someone should sit on the throne in the Upside Down, what if it doesn’t have to be Eleven? Will is just as connected to the Upside Down without having access to powers. However, with how much he loves his friends, especially El and Mike, he would probably happily take on the burden to allow them to live a long and happy life together and get their happily ever after.

These are some of the best theories we have seen about the possible end of the Stranger Things series. Although they are fantastic and have potential, they should be considered with a grain of salt. We will know how it ends once we get some leaks or see the series. Still, we are excited to see how the Duffer Brothers will bring this fantastic and exciting series to a climactic close.

