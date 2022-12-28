After playing Bruck Rumlow, who eventually became Marvel villain Crossbones, Frank Grillo has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame. And while it was probably within his rights to do so, the actor profoundly regrets the decision, calling his actions petulant and prideful. Luckily for Grillo, an opportunity was made available for him at a later date which allowed him to play the role. But this leaves fans wondering why he would turn down a role in one of the biggest films to hit cinemas in the last few years. So what led to the decision to turn down the part?

Frank Grillo referred to himself as an ‘a**hole’ in an interview. He details what led to this justified albeit rash decision to decline the role. He stated that his son eventually convinced him to reprise his role as Crossbones, and he did not regret doing so. He joined the cast and recreated the famous elevator scene with Captain America against Rumlow and his agents. Grillo’s decision to reprise the role gave fans the satisfaction of watching Rumlow get his comeuppance.

But Why Did Frank Grillo Turn Down The Role?

Frank Grillo was featured in two Captain America films in his role as Crossbones. He first played a role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and then again two years later in Captain America: Civil War (2016). And in an interview with Comicbook, Grillo revealed that while he only starred in two films, he was supposed to be in seven. What makes this revelation more shocking is the fact that he had signed a contract in which this is stated.

So naturally, after a disagreement with Marvel management, Grillo refused to reprise the role of Crossbones. His presence was crucial to recreate the scene, and while the film already had a lot going on in terms of plotline, this was a little scene that excited Captain America’s fans. The actor deeply regrets this choice and considers himself petulant for doing so. He also said that he felt extremely hurt and disappointed by the events, as he felt Crossbones should have appeared in more films. He compares Crossbones to other characters still on the big screen and mentions that this is the one villain who should have appeared more. And in all fairness, Grillo does have a point.

Was Grillo’s Decision To Decline The Role A Bad One?

Grillo signed a contract for a seven-picture deal and was ultimately betrayed by the production team for closing off on the Crossbones character; therefore, his feelings are justified. And while some may agree that it was a wrong decision to turn down the role due to the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, the actor was not just making a decision based on pride. Of course, this is a rather unfair decision on the part of Marvel, but it is a good thing that everything turned out well in the end.

Do you agree with Frank Grillo’s decision to skip Avengers: Endgame?