ChatGPT has been in the news lately in tech and marketing circles as a buzzword for the future of the internet and business in general. Many fear that ChatGPT could change the face of the internet, such as putting search engines like Google out of business and replacing programmers entirely.

Can we harness the power of this new technology and use ChatGPT to make our lives and jobs easier? Today we’re looking at the impact ChatGPT is having on the marketing sector and how savvy marketers can balance the need for human creativity with the data processing capabilities of AI.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) simply put is a chatbot. It’s similar to the chatbots that have you waiting online to talk to a real person. It is trained by uploading a set of data that it can analyze and it uses that data to create responses based on questions that it is asked.

ChatGPT takes that to the next level. ChatGPT at its core is a chatbot, but the wide variety of human responses and knowledge that it has access to shows the potential for AI in a variety of applications. The day when AI can automate and handle almost any task is quickly approaching, and smart marketers are already taking advantage.

High-Quality Content Creation

Coming up with creative and catchy content can be such a time-consuming hassle. While ChatGPT still has certain limitations, it excels at small tasks like creating outlines, captions, and quick ad copy.

Prep work for content creation can now take seconds rather than hours. Although AI-generated articles aren’t super engaging or 100% accurate, they can take all of the briefing and prep work for a content team and automate the whole process. That way human writers can simply focus on creating quality content.

Automation

Speaking of automation, this is where ChatGPT really shines. Any number of mundane, manual marketing tasks can now be automated with this program such as generating hashtags, targeted keywords, or searching for the perfect stock footage to use in your next campaign.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a key part of any online marketer’s strategy and ChatGPT can help in this area as well.

Refining meta descriptions and optimizing on-site SEO can now be done in seconds. By training an AI to know the best practices for SEO, you can give it a series of optimization tasks that can be done instantly.

Customer Service

AI isn’t new to customer service applications. Many companies use chatbots to triage their help desks with FAQs or to get customers to the right support department. It’s similar to when you used to call a company and had to press “1” for a particular department.

It’s an automated process, it’s helpful (if done correctly), and it never sleeps, but what can ChatGPT add?

ChatGPT’s advanced AI could actually replace human operators. Instead of having to hold for 15+ minutes for a customer service rep to get on the line, ChatGPT could use AI to completely automate the entire process.



AI has the answers to commonly asked questions, the capacity to troubleshoot without any human interaction, and is polite to boot. This is a powerful tool that cannot be ignored. Call centers all over the world could potentially be replaced with a single AI on one server.

Write & Check Code for Errors

One of the more fascinating aspects of ChatGPT is its ability to deal with logic and programming. Developers can now solve coding issues using ChatGPT. That in itself is nothing new as most coding text editors can show you where an error in code originates, but ChatGPT takes it a step further.

It’s able to actually read the code, identify its intended use, and correct any mistakes. This will save dozens of man-hours on quality assurance and allow even novice coders to create programs and automate marketing tasks.

Human Oversight

Although it’s easy to get swept up in the hype that comes with new technologies, we’re still a long way off from replicating a true AI. Therefore the human experience and ability to train AI are still necessary.

Over-reliance on AI has already been shown to cause some problems and ChatGPT isn’t flawless. The majority of its responses will be coherent and cohesive, but the information it’s giving isn’t always 100% accurate. AI can only give responses based on the data it has available, and it’s up to human intelligence to fix it.