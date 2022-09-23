Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought attention to some of the lesser-known versions of Spider-Man that are out there, and we couldn’t be more pleased. Alternate versions and universes are always interesting, especially when it’s coming from a story that has the comics to back nearly every different version that comes up. One Spidey that has fans captivated at the moment is Spider-Gwen. Now, Marvel fans have fancast House Of The Dragon‘s Star Milly Alcock as Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen.

No longer willing to wait to see an actor in the Spider-Gwen suit, and apprehensive about when they will be seeing Alcock in a starring role again, fans have taken matters into their own hands. Visual artist Josh @clements.ink saw the growing call to see Milly Alcock as Marvel’s Spider-Gwen which inspired him to create an impressively realistic-looking drawing of the young actress in the role.

With her fresh face and blond hair, we can’t deny that Alcock has the looks for the role, and the acting prowess to handle any part she is given.

Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen

Gwen Stacy appears regularly throughout the Spider-Man comics as one of his love interests. Having been previously portrayed by Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard in live-action and Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, she has appeared a few times in movies and animations as well, but usually just as regular Gwen.

Spider-Gwen, sometimes known as Ghost-Spider, is Gwen’s superpowered alter-ego. This version of Gwen comes from an alternate universe where Gwen was bitten by the radioactive spider that created Spider-Man instead of Peter Parker, turning her into the Gwen version. Spider-Gwen has only ever been featured in some animated adaptations, but primarily in the comics, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to debut in the live-action universe.

Hopefully, the wait for fans won’t be too much longer, as it is speculated that Sony has plans to use Spider-Gwen in a future project, especially with previous fan castings having placed Sydney Sweeney in the role, who is now set to star in the upcoming Madame Web).

Breakout Star, Milly Alcock

Game of Thrones’s new prequel series House of the Dragon is turning heads, and all of the starring actors are as well. With famous and formidable talents like Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Eve Best, it is even more impressive that breakout star Milly Alcock managed to shine brightly amongst these stars. Her performance as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen is sure to open many doors for her in the acting world, along with breakout co-star Emily Carey, as the two left their audiences wanting more.

Although House of the Dragon may be responsible for placing Alcock under the watchful public eye, it is not nearly her first starring role. In 2017 she starred in High Life, and has also appeared in some Australian series like Janet King and A Place To Call Home. The young star has also appeared in Netflix’s Pine Gap and Starz’s The Gloaming.

While not too much is known about her plans after House of the Dragon, she has revealed that she will be a part of the following upcoming projects: Upright season 3 and Furlough by Phoebe Tonkin. Despite these, fans are clamouring for more of her and have started taking fan castings into their own hands.

If you look at the image above, it’s clear to see why fans hope to see Milly Alcock as Spider-Gwen. She definitely looks the part.

