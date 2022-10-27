The sons of Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targaryen are not the most pleasant characters in House of the Dragon. Aegon is a drunkard who doesn’t want the crown and rapes women for fun and Aemond is a cruel warrior who is not above slaying his own family. With all the drama between the two sides of House Targaryen that has been playing out so far, fans haven’t had the opportunity to meet Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Who is Daeron Targaryen and Where Has He Been?

Daeron is the youngest son of Alicent and Viserys and turns out to be the most mild-mannered of the bunch (which isn’t saying much considering who his brothers are). He was only a little bit younger than his nephew Jacaerys Velaryon and actually shared a wet nurse with him, but it did nothing to quell the animosity between the children of Rhaenyra and Alicent.

When he reached the age of 12 his mother sent him to Oldtown, where he was to serve as the squire for her cousin, Lord Ormund Hightower.

What did He do during the Dance of the Dragons?

Daeron Targaryen was called back home by his mother shortly after the death of Viserys. During the civil war, he earned the name Daeron the Daring after he flew in on his she-dragon Tessarion and saved his mother’s cousin from defeat in the Battle of the Honeywire.

He and Tessarion would grow to become instrumental against Team Black during the Dance of the Dragons and a great asset to his brothers until the day of his death. Even Rhaenyra would come to consider her youngest half-brother and his dragon as the biggest threat to her rule as Queen.

Daeron Targaryen took any threats made towards him and his family very seriously and, similar to his brother Aemond, did not take kindly to those that tried to usurp him, being quick to cut them down before they could try anything.

Will He Join His Family in House of the Dragon in Season 2?

While many fans had thought that Daeron Targaryen was simply going to be opted out of the story in House of the Dragon to keep the focus solely on Aemond and Aegon it seems that is not actually the case. George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones has said that Daeron Targaryen will in fact be a part of the Dance of the Dragons and will be worked into the story in House of the Dragon Season 2.

He went on to explain that the reason Daeron hadn’t yet been involved in the story is that the creative team “did not have time to work him in this season.”

When you take into consideration all the moving pieces that came into play in Season 1, it makes sense that they’d want to hold off for a bit before introducing Daeron Targaryen. Not only will they now be able to take a moment to introduce him to the audience properly, but they’ll be able to establish his character without it being overshadowed by everything else that is happening between the two sides of House Targaryen.

Are you looking forward to seeing Daeron Targaryen on screen in House of the Dragon?