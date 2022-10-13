Regardless of what you may think of Game of Thrones or its prequel, House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine’s nuanced performance as King Viserys Targaryen is easily one of its highlights. In fact, we’ll go as far as to say it’s the best TV performance of the year so far. Of course, fans agree and there are already campaigns in place in support of an Emmy nomination for Paddy Considine’s work on the show.

If Paddy Considine Doesn’t Win an Emmy For House of the Dragon, We Riot!

Even though most of the news surrounding HBO’s House of the Dragon in recent weeks has to do with the sudden departure of two of its leading stars, there’s still plenty of acting talent on display in what might be the best show of the year so far. Episode 8 took fans by surprise, delivering some of the most shocking performances and the same spontaneous deaths that the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones so skillfully utilized. That said, there’s little doubt that the star of the show in this episode – and mostly the first season of the series – has been Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen.

A complex character that displays both weakness and admirable fortitude, Viserys has been the rock of the show so far. The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw the departure of Viserys from the show – and also from the world of the living. In a death scene that will be remembered for as long as the show lasts, Considine gave a masterclass in acting that’s unlike anything we’ve seen on TV this year.

In a year that saw the ending of Better Call Saul, calling Considine’s role “one of the greatest pieces of TV acting” is no small thing. Even George R.R. Martin was moved by Considine’s performance, saying that “[Considine’s Viserys] is better than my Viserys.” When the creator of one of the richest and most complex fantasy settings applauds your work like that, you know you’re doing something great.

Considering both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are full of epic deaths amid grand battles, Viserys’ intimate – and profoundly sad – departure serves as a test for any actor’s dramatic range. Needless to say, the scene where the Targaryen monarch passes away on his deathbed is a beautiful reminder of who Viserys was in life – and the personal battles he fought in his conquests.

It’s not all about his death scene, however. Earlier in the episode, Viserys arrives unexpectedly in the throne room. He embarks on a slow and agonizing walk to the Iron Throne, and Considine’s body language is on point at every step of the way. Everything from his posture to his face contorted in anguish has been perfectly designed to make the audience feel Viserys’ pain and the sheer determination of his character.

In a fair world, where TV shows and films got recognition based on their artistic merits, Paddy Considine would have already been mailed a preemptive Emmy. However, we also live in a world where Better Call Saul didn’t get a single Emmy while Big Mouth has won two.

It would be devastating to see such an outstanding performance – perhaps the best in the show’s first season – not get the recognition it deserves. His departure from the show marks a definite “before and after,” not just in terms of the overall plot, but in the very “feel” of the show itself.

It’s worth noting that Sean Bean, the guest star of Game of Thrones‘ first season, wasn’t nominated for an Emmy for his stellar performance. If that’s anything to go by, things could look a bit dim for Considine’s chances. However, considering the fans’ support, and even Martin’s blessing, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to think that Considine might be getting the coveted award next year.

George R.R. Martin Applauds Paddy Considine’s Performance As King Viserys In House of The Dragon

A good actor not only embodies a character, but truly brings them to life. Sometimes that means sticking to the script and source material religiously, and sometimes that means throwing caution to the wind and embodying your own interpretation of the character. That’s exactly what Paddy Considine did with King Viserys Targaryen, changing him so subtly that even the author applauded him.

In an interview with GQ, Paddy Considine chatted to them about how he embodied the character of King Viserys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series. Going against what most people thought he should do, he interpreted the Westerosi King as less passive than he had been described in the books, and that he could be a driven king without being ruthless or bloodthirsty. He could be a driven leader who desired peace.

“What I found really interesting about him was that he wasn’t corrupted by power,” he told GQ. “He just wanted peace. He wanted people to be happy at the end of the day, but that makes him weak. So what would have made him more relatable, if he was a dictator? If he was a tyrant? Would that be more satisfying? It’s not who he is.”

Although the character wasn’t corrupted by power, he was afflicted with a fatal illness that seemed like corruption that slowly ate him alive. Although this wasn’t directly related to his reign as king, his stressful life only served to exacerbate his illness. Along with portraying his decline and deterioration with flying colours, how he played the character, in general, was stellar. Not everyone understood his choice at the start, but no one could argue when the author of Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire complemented the actor on his performance.

During the interview, Paddy Considine revealed that George R.R. Martin had told him that he preferred his interpretation to the one that he made in the books. It apparently took some time for the other members of the show’s production to get on board with his interpretation of the Targaryen king, but Martin’s enthusiasm over how the live-action iteration of the King turned out.

“I got a text message that simply said: ‘Your Viserys is better than my Viserys,’” he shared with GQ, “It was from George R.R. Martin. And I thought: that’ll do it. Thanks for trusting me.”

Martin is not always so gracious when details change from the original to the live-action adaptation, and who can blame him? It’s not always ideal to have details randomly changed, however when it’s done in this fashion, in the way that Paddy Considine brought King Viserys Targaryen to life and made him a really enjoyable character, no one can deny it’s for the best.

Because of his character’s constantly deteriorating condition, we likely won’t see Paddy Considine in front of the camera for House of the Dragon for much longer (or at all). For now, all we can do is rewatch House of the Dragon and enjoy his stellar performance as King Viserys Targaryen throughout Season 1 again.

He Won’t Watch His Final Episode

The latest episodes of House of the Dragon spell the end for King Viserys Targaryen, and the actor, Paddy Considine, won’t watch the episode.

Some actors simply can’t watch their work, they feel it’s embarrassing or too vain. Paddy Considine seems to be one of those people. But the latest episodes are a dark turn for his character, and from the look of how his character declines, I don’t think I would be able to see myself in that position either. Here is the full story.

Although just an object, the Iron Throne is a cruel and unwelcoming thing. According to most people in Westeros, it is thought to have a mind and a power of its own and tends to reject those that it thinks are unworthy in different ways. It would make sense, in all honesty, because the throne is made from the blades of the vanquished rivals who sought to claim it. This is Paddy Considine’s opinion of the throne and it had a hand in how he portrayed the Targaryen King.

“I’ve always viewed the throne as a cursed property,” Considine said. “It’s made of the swords that people died on, and it has this strange power about it.”

King Viserys was an excellent example of the price of being king. “The mystery is why so many people crave the Iron Throne. It’s not something Viserys craved; he just had a sense of duty. He knows the weight of being king, the weight of the responsibility, and the toll it takes,” the toll of course being the disease he suffers from that is eating him alive. Although not caused by the throne itself (probably?), King Viserys suffers from a unique form of leprosy where unhealing lesions cover his body, causing him constant pain. These lesions are like the cuts from the blades of the throne that he sits on as if his reign were eating him alive.

When asked about whether or not he would watch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine shared that he had not seen past Episode 2 of the show and that he didn’t enjoy watching himself act. In his words, watching himself is “debilitating. I tend to just stay away.” Although this could be from a general quirk, it might be a little darker than it seems at first glance.

The latest episodes show King Viserys in his latest stages of deterioration from his illness, having lost most of his hair, the lesions on his face so bad he covers them with a metal mask, hunched over and almost limping from the pain. When asked about when his inspiration for the deterioration, he shared, “I happened to be watching a documentary about one of my favourite artists, Richard Hambleton [a Canadian conceptual artist who died in 2017], and watching his physical decline through cancer, addiction and scoliosis. I said to Miguel Sapochnik [an executive producer, and a showrunner for the first season], “This would be a good idea for where Viserys ends up. So I had somewhere in my head that I could map where I was going to get to.” Having seen his father pass from cancer, the experience was quite personal to him.

Paddy’s performance as King Viserys was unparalleled in its gravity, as he had a deep connection with it. “From the minute of his wife’s funeral, I think Viserys starts to die. It’s a slow death. Nowhere in the story does Viserys ask the maesters to cure him, to stop this thing from eating him alive. I think he accepts it as part of the guild of the decision he makes to put his wife through a terrible, horrible procedure. He lets [his illness] consume him. He surrenders. That was my thing for him, anyway.”

Having done such a masterful performance, it’s no wonder that Paddy Considine might not want to see himself portrayed in this way. I know I wouldn’t.

The Touching Moment With The Crown Nearly Didn’t Happen

It’s not often that the best cinematic moments happen by accident, but it certainly happens. In fact, the best moments are unscripted ones. Happy little accidents, am I right? The same is true for an extremely emotionally charged but silent moment shared between Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen and Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen.

There were many powerful moments in the climactic Episode 8, but the one in mention is the moment that the estranged brothers share a knowing and touching silent exchange. In the scene, the very sick King Viserys enters the throne room to make an important decision. His condition has deteriorated to the point where he is almost unrecognizable from the first episode. He struggles walking and is offered assistance that he proudly rejects. Suddenly, his crown falls from his head with his laboured movements. He is offered help once again, this time from his once-banished brother Daemon.

In a stirring moment that cements their love for one another despite all that has come between them, Viserys accepts Daemon’s help, allowing him to walk him to the throne. Once seated on the throne, Daemon places the crown back on Viserys’ head, and the two share a silent but emotionally potent exchange. This happens to be the last meaningful moment that the brothers will ever share in their lifetimes.

Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” director Geeta Patel went on an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and a juicy detail about the episode surfaced during the interview. Apparently, the crown tumbling from Viserys’ head wasn’t scripted and was just a mistake that occurred on set.

“When we were shooting that – I think the rehearsal again, the first day – the crown fell off of Paddy’s head and Matt picked it up and we just kept going. We didn’t stop [filming],” Patel said. “There was a discovery there of this moment.”

“I was so thankful that accident happened,” Patel told Entertainment Weekly, “that the crown fell off because it proved to be, at least for me, quite a heavy moment and quite a turning point for a storyline that had started in the pilot: ‘Hey, I want your crown, and by the end here, I’m gonna put the crown back on your head and I’m gonna help you to your throne.’” This was really where the power of the moment came from, Daemon’s change of heart and Matt Smith’s and Considine’s immaculate capacity to convey so much emotion without saying a single word.

There are so many actors that are starring in House of the Dragon that it is hard to pick a favourite or a best, but Paddy Considine’s portrayal of King Viserys is one for the history books, and Matt Smith has made a name for himself in being able to portray so much without saying a single line in this show.

In a conversation between King Viserys and his daughter Rhaenyra (his heir), she says to her father: “Everyone says Targaryens are closer to gods than to men but they say that because of our dragons. Without them, we’re just like everyone else.” And just like any other man, Viserys is subject to the weaknesses of being human, something that Considine’s powerful performance manages to convey.

What did you think of Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon?