As House of the Dragon Season 1 is nearing an end, fans were starting to lament the end, thinking that as a prequel series it may only receive one full season. Fear not! George R.R. Martin has taken to the internet to inform us all that this will not be the case, and that we are about to see much more of the Targaryens in three more seasons of House of the Dragon.

George R.R. Martin’s Report

Author of A Song of Ice and Fire and creator of the Game of Thrones universe, George R.R. Martin has shared on his personal blog a rough timeline of the House of the Dragon prequel series. In his post, he talked about how nice it has been so nice to have had 10 whole episodes to flesh out the story of House of the Dragon and confirmed that there are four seasons planned to tell the full story.

“It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish,” he said. “I mean, I cannot really review the show, that would be crazy, I am hardly objective…but I do want to commend Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and the cast and crew for the work they’ve done. Sunday’s episode, ‘[The] Lord of the Tides,’ was everything I hoped it should be.” The episode he mentioned presented yet another time jump in the series, after which it seems “all of Westeros’ wounds are on the verge of being torn wide open.”

The author also complimented several of the creators, saying that he thought that Condal handled the various time jumps that were necessary for the story “very very well”, even if he did think that some of the characters needed to be fleshed out more than they were.

Game of Thrones Was Too Short

Although Game of Thrones told an epic story, many fans thought that the series was rushed towards the end. Not surprisingly, Martin agreed. A while back, the author shared that he thought that ending the series at 8 seasons was a mistake. He thought that the series should have had 13 to 14 seasons to properly tell the story in full.

This being said, I’m hoping that the situation with House of the Dragon doesn’t turn into something similar, where George R.R. Martin is saying that we need this many episodes and seasons to grasp the full story, and we get our hopes up for a long series, only to have our hopes dashed when HBO decides that they are happy with the story that they have told and decide to end the show. After all, just because the author professes it doesn’t mean that it is truly confirmed.

In the meantime, all we can do is hope for the best. It would be amazing if this were the truth and that we will be able to see the whole story as George R.R. Martin intends it to be told.

Do you agree with George R.R. Martin’s timeline for House of the Dragon?