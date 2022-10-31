As the first season of House of the Dragon comes to a close, the usual fan theories and speculation surrounding upcoming events have become the talk of the show’s numerous online fans. However, some hypotheses might be a bit more “creative” than the rest, as is the case with a popular fan theory that claims that House of the Dragon is actually a live-action retelling of Dreamwork’s animated classic, Shrek.

Now, why would anyone come up with such a far-fetched story, you might ask, and the reason is surprisingly simple: there are many scenes in HBO’s epic fantasy show that seemingly mimic iconic moments from the story of everyone’s favourite green ogre. It seems like some House of the Dragon scenes are almost a shot-by-shot recreation of moments from all over the Shrek saga, which is something that fans have been quick to point out.

The similar locales and setting might be one of the reasons why it seems so many scenes in House of the Dragon look like live-action shots from Shrek. One of the very first comparisons that fans noticed was Alicent Hightower’s green dress – which looks almost exactly like the one that Fiona uses throughout the Shrek series.

Another scene that appears to have been inspired by the 20 years-old animated comedy is the tense family fight that erupts in the middle of a feast. It looks suspiciously similar to a similar moment in Shrek 2, with some shots and framing appearing identical between the two productions. Is it all just a coincidence? Maybe not, according to some imaginative House of the Dragon conspiracy theorists.

Numerous Twitter videos have circulated highlighting the similarities between Shrek and House of the Dragon. Perhaps one of the moments that fans love to compare is Rhaenys powerful dragon-riding entrance when she interrupts Aegon’s hasty coronation. Some fans were quick to point out that the scene plays quite similarly to the climax of the first Shrek film when Donkey interrupts Lord Farquaad’s coronation ceremony in a similar fashion – although with much deadlier consequences for the diminutive regent.

Going a bit deeper into the Dreamworks animated film catalogue, some animation fans have also noticed that there’s a key scene in the House of the Dragon season finale that seems to be inspired by How to Train Your Dragon. When Aemond Targaryen kills Lucerys along with his dragon, Arrax, some individuals on Twitter pointed out that the scene seems way too familiar to a similar moment in the first How to Train Your Dragon flick.

Needless to say, these comparisons are just for fun. As we mentioned before, the similar locations and wardrobes in Shrek and House of the Dragon, together with the more prominent role of the dragons in the Game of Thrones sequel, have caused these uncanny similarities to appear left and right.

However, even if they’re just coincidences, the rumoured Shrek reboot could definitely borrow a page or two from the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon books. Considering these shows are the peak of modern fantasy, it’s only natural that Shrek‘s parody humour would pay homage to the events in Westeros.

Tell us, do you think House of the Dragon is a Shrek rip-off?