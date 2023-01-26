In Game of Thrones, we met Melisandre, a powerful woman with hair and an air of confidence that matches Alicent’s. After watching how Alicent holds herself and seeing her dramatically flared dresses throughout House of the Dragon, fans began to notice further similarities between Melisandre and Alicent. These similarities sparked an idea, and some fans suggested that Queen Alicent would eventually grow to become Red Witch.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Does Princess Rhaenys Targaryen Become the Night Queen?

Signs that Alicent Could be the Red Witch

Melisandre spends much of her time convinced that the “Prince that was Promised” is Stanis. She also reveals herself as an old woman, one alive during the time of House of the Dragon (and possibly even before that).

Some fans think that, if she is Alicent, the queen finally realised the truth behind Viserys’ last words to her. Possibly feeling guilty about all the death and destruction her misinterpretation had caused, Alicent finds a way to extend her life and starts searching for the destined Prince. Of course, it’s not accepting Rhaenyra as her queen, but at least she’s attempting to honour her dead husband’s wishes that she once twisted for her own benefit.

RELATED: Is Jon Snow The Prince That Was Promised? Here is Why That Isn’t The Case

Evidence That Disproves This Idea

As much fun as it is to imagine that Alicent is still alive hundreds of years later, trying to make right by the husband she betrayed, a lot of evidence proves Alicent and Melisandre are two very different people.

Firstly, Alicent grew up in Oldtown. Her father was the Hand of the king, so she spent a lot of time in the Red Keep, where she eventually made friends with Princess Rhaenyra. In contrast, Melisandre grew up in Asshai and was the daughter of a slave.

Alicent is so deeply devoted to the faith of the Seven that it’s part of her personality at this point, whereas Melisandre is a red priestess of the Lord of Light. While a couple of a hundred years is definitely enough time for a person to change, Alicent just jumping faith isn’t something her character would do easily.

Their age is the most glaring evidence proving Melisandre isn’t Alicent. Melisandre is over 400 years old, meaning she was alive long before Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives flew over and conquered the Seven Kingdoms.

Melisandre died after the Night King’s defeat. With her mission to ensure the victory of the “Prince who was Promised” complete, she removed the necklace that kept her young and aged rapidly before turning to dust. Alicent’s death, on the other hand, was significantly less meaningful and documented. After watching her side lose the war she had started, Alicent lived out the rest of her days in the Red Keep. She died from winter fever a couple of years into Aegon III’s reign, alone and living with her grief.

All this, combined with the fact that Alicent and Melisandre have two very different personalities, means that there is no possible way that they could be the same person.

RELATED: Here is Why Ned Stark Should Have Been Honest About Jon Snow’s Lineage

What are your thoughts on the “Alicent could be Melisandre” theory?