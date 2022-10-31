Killer dolls have been a staple in the horror genre ever since Chucky brought them into fashion. Continued by the demonically possessed Annabelle, the next horror movie killer doll to step onto the scene is the terrifying, high-tech, life-sized M3GAN. Coming to us through Universal Pictures who just released the official trailer, Blumhouse’s upcoming horror thriller does a perfect job of continuing this terrifying horror trope. Thank you, Blumhouse, for giving me some new nightmare fuel, and something to possibly dress as for Halloween (I mean she even has my name, it’s perfect).

M3GAN

This advanced life-like doll, Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN for short) is a new invention that is programmed to protect a child at all costs, mainly from being lonely. When her inventor doesn’t know how to cope with being a new parent, she is introduced into the family, maybe a little too early on in the inventive process.

Nothing quite sums the story up as well as the synopsis, so here’s what it says:

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes [a] friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems – a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

Trailer

While starting with the tragic loss of Cady’s parents, M3GAN is an awesome example of how things can still go wrong when an action is done with the best of intentions. Needing a companion for Cady, M3GAN quickly becomes a part of the family, but things become more and more twisted when the girl and the AI become better friends, and M3GAN seems to develop a mind of her own. No longer listening to the commands of her creator, her primary objective is to protect Cady at all costs. Seems okay right? And it is until the android comes to her own understanding of what it means to protect Cady from being hurt or lonely ever again.

Cast & Credits

The movie will be directed by Gerard Johnston, the creative mind that brought us Housebound, and is being brought to life from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun) from a story by Cooper and James Wan (The Conjuring universe creator). Of course, it wouldn’t be a Blumhouse production without Jason Blum sitting in as a producer, alongside Wan. Among the executive producers is counted Adam Hendricks, Allison Williams (also acting in the movie), Greg Gilreath, Judson Scott, Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, and Ryan Turek.

For our star-studded cast this time around, we have Allison Williams as Gemma, Amie Donald as the body for M3GAN, Arlo Green as Ryan, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jack Cassidy as Brandon, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN, Kira Josephson as Ava, Lori Dungey, Michael Saccente as Greg, Ronny Chieng, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, and The Haunting of Hillhouse royalty Violet McGraw as Cady.

I can’t wait for this horror movie to come out on the 13th of January, 2023 (which just happens to be a Friday, fun fact).

