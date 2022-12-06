If you have yet to catch onto the trend, Elf on a Shelf is a little toy doll that parents have taken to set around the house in different places. When kids find it, they remember that Santa is always watching. Although it’s a fun way to keep children entertained, parents mostly use it to keep their kids reasonable, so they stay on Santa’s nice list, avoiding holiday havoc. Well, the elf has a new competitor. It’s brand new on the market and gives Elf on a Shelf a severe run for its money. Introducing Snoop on a Stoop.

Snoop on a Stoop

Modelled after everyone’s favourite rapper-gone-businessman, the little doll is a green elf version of Snoop Dogg, and it’s impossible not to recognize him. Snoop on a Stoop wears a green suit instead of the general red and comes complete with all the accessories that make him 100% Snoop.

He has braids, sunglasses, a gold chain accessorized with a marijuana leaf, and of course, he wouldn’t be Snoop Dogg if he didn’t have a blunt resting on his lips to complement his gold accessory. Oh, and let’s remember the best addition they have on offer, a friend.

It was already iconic, but the Snoop on the Stoop website completed the most iconic duo the world has ever seen by adding a pink doll modelled after Martha Stewart. If Elf on a Shelf wasn’t keeping your kiddos out of trouble during Christmas time, this duo definitely will.

Where You Can Get It

There are many options for prospective buyers who want to add the Snoop on a Stoop to their hoard of Christmas decorations. There is, of course, the official website where you can get both the Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart versions, but the Snoop version seems almost everywhere. In addition, there are thousands of unofficial figures available on Amazon. Still, I recommend looking very closely before buying because some look a little questionable.

There are even dolls being sold at Walmart outlets in America. Still, for us international shoppers, there is also a healthy sum on Etsy. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Christmas stores start stocking Snoop on a Stoop worldwide.

This would be a perfect gag gift for almost anyone and an even better gift for the friend in your life who loves to partake in the devil’s lettuce or Snoop Dogg.

Are you planning to get Snoop on a Stoop this Christmas?