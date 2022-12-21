High on Life was created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and developed and published by Squnch Games. The creators dedicated High on Life to the memory of Marshall Gause and Jonathan Bahm. The first-person shooter with a comedic story and talking guns, called Gatlians, quickly became one of the biggest Game Pass launches of all time. Gamers went absolutely nuts for the sci-fi adventure, and the creators behind the game were slightly shocked by how well it did.

Let’s look at High on Life and why it has done so well.

What is the Premise of High on Life?

The Story

High on Life follows the story of a fresh out of high school teenager who accidentally gets involved in an intergalactic conflict when the alien G3 Cartel, who learns that they can use humans as drugs, invades Earth. The teen decides that the only way to defeat the G3 Cartel and save the human race is to become the deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy, so that’s exactly what they do.

The game’s combination of classic shooting, light RPG mechanics and bonkers humour has made High on Life a hit with gamers worldwide. It makes you realise how many people would love to have a talking gun.

Small Hidden Details

During an interview with Larry Bryb, Roiland let gamers know that there are many little details and secrets that have been hidden all over the world for them to discover as they play. He encourages players to travel “off the golden path” to discover these secrets for themselves.

Since Roiland’s own love for gaming inspired the game, the team made sure that players’ decisions would be reflected in the greater scheme of the world. So they prioritised extra animations, voices and little details that would work to reflect the decisions players had made.

What did People Have to Say About High on Life?

Xbox gamers loved High on Life, and many of the people involved in the game’s development process and with Game Pass were impressed by how well it has done.

The studio director and COO of Squanch Games, Mike Fridley, said:

“This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass, and we’ve been blown away by the response from players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.”

The General Manager of Content Planning at Xbox, Matt Percy, said:

“High on Life is an incredibly unique title that we’ve been excited about for a long time. It’s fantastic to see so many Game Pass members jump into it at launch to experience Squanch’s story for themselves ahead of the holidays.”

Have you played High on Life yet? What did you think of it?