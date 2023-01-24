There have been many frustrating storylines in Game of Thrones, but one such plot point was Ned Stark’s decision to keep Jon Snow’s lineage a secret from everyone else. And while yes, a lot of Ned’s likeable traits are his honesty and ability to remain honourable (not be corrupted by money or power), this was one time when he would have saved more people by breaking the promise he made to his sister.

Fair enough, though, if Ned had been honest, then a lot of the storyline for Game of Thrones would have changed, but perhaps that would have been for the better. Maybe, Ned would not have died by the end of the first season. But to be fair, many reasons support Ned Stark’s decision to raise Jon Snow as his bastard, including Jon’s safety. However, as many reasons as there are for his lineage to be kept a secret, there were also a few reasons why Ned should have said something. If you are curious as to what those reasons are, read ahead:

There has been much debate across the internet concerning Ned Stark’s decision to take Jon Snow’s secret with him to the grave. In addition, many show fans have wondered why he did not even reveal this information to Catelyn. And while there are many reasons for this, the most prominent and repetitive reasoning is for Jon’s safety. Therefore, this article will examine the pros and cons of Ned Stark revealing Jon Snow as the heir to the throne to conclude why he should have been honest about it.

Why Did Ned Stark Keep it a Secret from Everyone?

The first and most logical reason for this was for safety from Robert Baratheon. Robert had a great obsession with his sister, Lyanna Stark, and was ready to start a war to retrieve her when he found out she was ‘kidnapped’ by Rhaegar Targaryen. If Robert had discovered that Jon was not only the byproduct of a consensual relationship between Lyanna and Rhaegar but also that Jon was the rightful heir to the throne, he would have demanded Jon’s head. This could have happened in two ways:

Robert would have found out about the union between the love of his life and Rhaegar while Jon was still a baby, and he would have gone into a blind rage. He would have quickly done the math and realized that not only was Jon an insult to his devotion to Lyanna but that the baby was also a threat to the throne he currently sat on. The result would have been Robert riding North and demanding Ned hand over the baby to the crown. There would have been nothing Ned could have done to prevent this.

The other way it would have played out is that Robert discovered this in the show’s first seasons. The result would have been a civil war breaking out across Westeros that would not have been too dissimilar from what audiences saw for the show’s first five seasons. The difference would have been that none of the Stark children would have left Winterfell, and Ned would not have died. But this also means that there would not have been the necessary character development for Arya, Jon, Robb, Sansa, and Theon (Brandon is excluded because there was no actual character development).

The second reason, and probably the one fans are most confused about, is why Ned failed to inform Catelyn about this. Instead, he led her to believe he cheated on her while he was away at war. Furthermore, Ned brought Jon Snow home and raised him in the Stark household, which was an insult to his wife as he was basically keeping a reminder of his infidelity around. Catelyn admits later on that she hated Jon, but it may have been this hatred that kept him alive and out of the eye of dangerous people. And if Ned had been honest with just her, she may have warmed up to Jon and treated him like her own, which would have raised suspicion amongst other Houses. But, again, this is nonsensical as no one would have been able to connect Jon’s true identity unless they were a part of the audience.

Lastly, Jon’s being raised as a bastard essentially led to his decision to leave for the Wall. He took the Black, and this was another thing that indirectly kept him out of the overall war that was taking place across Westeros. Even if this was not Ned’s plan, he died knowing Jon was safe and his identity even safer. And let’s be honest, Ned could have revealed this to Jon after he left for the Wall, but Jon took after Ned in terms of honour and duty and would have gone to Westeros to claim the throne even if he ‘didn’t want it’. This would especially ring true once Jon Snow found out that Ned Stark was beheaded.

Why Ned Should Have Told Someone Jon was the Heir to the Throne

As audiences were forced to learn the hard way, no one could be trusted within Westeros. From the show’s beginning, there is one betrayal after another, and maybe Ned taking Jon’s true identity with him to the grave was for the best. But if you take the cause and effect of this decision into account, it quickly becomes apparent that Ned could have saved more lives if he had revealed it to at least one other person. But which person should Ned have told about this?

The most logical and plausible person to tell is Catelyn, but if you consider how many times she was betrayed because she was too trusting, that might not have been the smartest choice. First, she was betrayed by Little Finger and then again later by the Frey House in the iconic Red Wedding episode. This was a testament to the fact that she would have revealed Jon’s identity the moment she felt she could trust someone. And as everyone has seen, you cannot trust anyone in a Game of Thrones.

The one unexpected choice, though, would have been Arya Stark. This makes the most sense because even though she was a child, she trusted no one and would also take the secret to her grave. Furthermore, she loved Jon like he was a real brother and would have done everything to protect him, even if that meant keeping his identity a secret. Ned Stark should have advised her to inform Jon Snow about his identity later and have him take the throne that was rightfully his. And if Jon had gone in this direction and led the march to King’s Landing in place of Robb Stark, more people might have survived.

Entertainment factor aside, the Red Wedding was a devastating blow for the Stark family and brought fans so close to seeing the Starks reuniting. But then Catelyn, Robb, and his wife were murdered. Jon was extremely good at strategizing, as seen in his fight with Ramsey in the Battle of the Bastards episode later in the show. If Jon were leading the rebellion, they would not have been tricked at the Red Wedding, mainly because Jon was very honourable and could spot the betrayal coming. Further than that, he would have married one of Walder Frey’s daughters without fail.

Then there is also the fact that Jon was the rightful heir to the throne. While Robb was well respected amongst the people of Westeros, earning himself the title of ‘King in the North’ and ‘Young Wolf’, Jon carrying the Targaryen name would have had a much more significant impact. More people would have been willing to join Jon’s cause because he was their true leader. And if you think about it, once Daenerys landed in Westeros, she would have been willing to marry Jon as he was a Targaryen, and they were known for marrying in the family. The Lannisters may not have been as big a threat because they would have been pushed out of the throne sooner. Or, this could have served as a better justification for Daenerys descent into madness.

Perhaps, if Ned Stark had revealed the truth, fans may have gotten the ending they all wanted, with both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne, ruling Westeros. But then, the iconic scenes that made Game of Thrones what it was may not have existed.

