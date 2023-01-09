Now that Superman is no longer on the table, fans are hoping Henry Cavill will join Marvel’s Fantastic Four as Reed Richards. And honestly, he could actually pull it off.

Henry Cavill has had a long list of acting achievements throughout his acting career. However, one of the most significant roles that he has gotten and is most famous for is his contribution to the DC Universe as the Man of Steel himself in a slew of DC products like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and most recently (to everyone’s shock after a long hiatus) Black Adam.

Henry Cavill as Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards

Henry Cavill is one of the biggest names for people wanting to see an actor cast into a role. Everywhere you go on the internet, you can find new parts that fans suggest he would be perfect for. It’s almost impossible to deny that it would be amazing to see him in anything. One of the latest roles fans would like to see Henry Cavill in now that he is getting a little older is that of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four.

Having played many roles in many different genres, Cavill is a perfect fit almost anywhere. Proving that he is a magnificent hero in Man of Steel made it clear that he would fit into virtually any heroic universe. His later pursuits in films such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout only proves further that he could fit into almost any role he set his mind to.

Reed Richards is a character that was initially introduced in The Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, commonly known as Mr Fantastic. Before being struck with the mutation that gave him superhuman elasticity, malleability and durability, he was a genius amongst his peers. Richards is an engineer, physicist, biologist, and chemist. He later becomes the leader of the fantastic four, as the other three team members are exposed to the same radiation that gave him his powers.

It was announced by Kevin Feige himself that Marvel would be looking to make a Fantastic Four reboot that would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that it would be developed as part of Phase 4, the phase that the MCU is currently in. While Marvel doesn’t have a cast list for us, we have plenty of people hoping that Cavill’s name will be counted among the cast members.

With his incredible acting prowess and ability to fill any character he is given, and his handsomeness that suggests great wisdom, the actor would be an excellent choice for the next Mr Fantastic, especially after how the world reacted to seeing John Krasinsky in the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As one of the world’s favourite people at the moment, a hero to most men and a hunk to most women, any film or franchise would be lucky to have him, and he has definitely proven himself to be a versatile actor with many roles he has had for the last 20 years.

Past Roles

Having started his acting career in the early 2000s, the nerdy heartthrob has stepped into nearly every genre imaginable. Although he has been typecast as the hero in more recent years, he has had many different roles, from a side character to a main character, love interest and sometimes antagonist. For example, he was nearly unrecognizable as Humphrey in Stardust.

His more recent pursuits have seen him stepping into roles like Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, adapted from both the books and the games, and Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, a spin on the tale from the perspective of his younger sister. He was also well-known for his stint as Charles Brandon, the 1st Duke of Suffolk in The Tudors. He was also Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Walter Marshall in Night Hunter.

He has stepped into the role of a superspy already for Argylle. In addition, he is a bit of an antagonist as August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. His earlier years of acting saw him as The Hunter in Red Riding Hood, Melot in Tristan & Isolde, Simon Mayfield in Midsomer Murders, Theseus in Immortals, Albert Mondego in The Count of Monte Christo, Mike in Hellraiser: Hellworld, Will Shaw in The Cold Light of Day, Captain Syverson in Sand Castle, Evan Marshall in Blood Creek, Thomas Aprea in Hotel Leguna, and Randy Lee James in Whatever Works.

With all these fantastic roles under his belt, it’s no wonder that he is fan cast for many parts. It would be an understatement to say that he is popular amongst the media.

Open To New Roles

Despite thinking that he will be returning to the role, substantiated by his own announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery directed him to make and his appearance in Black Adam, it simply isn’t so. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios, met with Cavill to discuss their plan for Superman in their DC Universe and basically told him that there was no place for him in it.

Although they parted in a very amenable way, the internet was devastated. However, Gunn said they would be open to working with Cavill in different ways in the future, just not in the role of Superman. This means that without Man of Steel and his decision to leave The Witcher after the show’s third season, he has plenty of options for his acting career and a clean slate for the first time in what is probably a decade at this point.

Reports have been spreading that everyone’s favourite nerdy actor has gotten an opportunity that he just couldn’t pass up. He will be acting in and executive producing a Warhammer 40K project. This franchise has held a large part of the actor’s heart for many years. This is a dream come true for him, but that doesn’t mean the actor can’t do anything else with all this time he will find himself with.

The British-born actor often has his name thrown into the mix for films fans would love to see him starring in, from the next James Bond to many options of superheroes. The latest suggestion is that Cavill makes a perfect Reed Richards for the upcoming Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios.

