Coronavirus, unfortunately, strikes again! Henry Cavill has tested positive for COVID, halting production for The Witcher season 3. This also might possibly be the reason why the Superman actor was absent from San Diego Comic-Con this year.

The Witcher debuted in 2019 and introduced the Justice League star as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter who is struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The Netflix series is based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and is set in the fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known in the book as ‘The Continent’. Season one explores the legend of Geralt and Princess Ciri, bound by destiny.

The second season premiered last year, now following the monster hunter as he brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows – his childhood home in Kaer Morhen.

The third season’s official synopsis teases what is to follow saying, “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer of Vengerberg leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers: instead, they discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Production Halted

It was just revealed by Redenian Intelligence that, although filming was due to commence earlier this week, it was quickly brought to a stop when lead actor Henry Cavill tested positive for the dreaded COVID virus. The crew were reportedly ready to start filming a major battle sequence that should sound familiar to any fans who have read the source material, the Thanedd coup.

The epic sequence is expected to involve most of the principal cast, the lead actor included, and cannot continue or be filmed while he is absent, thus halting production until the Man of Steel actor has recovered and can return to set. Hopefully, there will not be too much delay, as fans wish for a speedy recovery for the mutant monster slayer. This is not the first time that the series has been halted by COVID, as season 2 was also affected as well in 2020, pushing the release date back to December 2021.

There is no way that production would continue without Cavill, as his performance as Geralt, as well as the series itself, has proven to be hugely popular with viewers, and the series’ momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing. The Witcher series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra to name a few alongside principal lead Henry Cavill.

While there is no release date for the third season yet, it will be debuting on Netflix once again as soon as it is ready.

With an army of fans coming from the video games, the books, and those simply following the lead actor, the third season is sure to steal hearts the way the first two did, as soon as production can continue, and it finally airs.

Superman fans were bitterly disappointed when the Man of Steel actor didn’t appear at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. While there have been no reports regarding his absence, we imagine that Henry Cavill contracting COVID might be one of the reasons why he couldn’t attend the event.

Tell us, do you think COVID was one of the reasons why Henry Cavill didn’t show up for Superman news at San Diego Comic-Con?