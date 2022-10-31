That’s correct, Heather Langenkamp is down for playing Nancy Thompson in another Freddy Krueger horror movie. Now, if only we can get Hollywood execs to listen.

Who doesn’t love a good old classic horror? If you are anything like me, when it comes around to Halloween time, one of the most fun things to do is meet up with a couple of friends and have a horror movie marathon, often focusing on the older, more classic horrors. Among those is Halloween, Friday the 13th, and of course A Nightmare on Elm Street.

All of these movies have many iterations and continuations, some have reboots, and lately, legacy sequels have become the “it” thing. The legacy sequels usually entail the ‘final girl’ (the horror phenomenon we all know and love where the last girl standing manages to get away from the killer to live a relatively normal life while always looking over her shoulder) returning for a final face-off with the villain.

Now, the final girl Heather Langenkamp would love to fight Freddy Krueger one last time.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The horror classic that has scared adults and children for almost three decades now, A Nightmare on Elm Street introduced one of the scariest killers we have ever seen, one who attacks his victims through their dreams. How does a person escape from their dreams? We all have to sleep sometime. Eventually, his victims become so sleep-deprived that they can’t tell the difference between sleeping and waking, and that’s when the dreaded Freddy Krueger attacks.

The terrifying killer has appeared in the many sequels that followed the original, from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and finally, the reboot of the original, A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010).

Heather Langenkamp

Known as a member of horror culture royalty, Heather Langenkamp played Nancy Thompson in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, appearing in the original, and the third movie to face off against Freddy once again. Although a clever and relentless final girl, she, unfortunately, died during the events of Dream Warriors.

Despite having died in the sequel, Langenkamp would love for her character to return for one last epic fight against the dream killer, as she told Entertainment Tonight while at New York Comic Con.

“If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that. Gosh, I’d love to see a future with that. I’ve been really watching the Halloween saga that’s been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part,” Langenkamp told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but unfortunately, it’s one of those Hollywood very complicated things.”

Langenkamp hasn’t left the world of horror, as she is currently starring in Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club on Netflix, and doing a fantastic job as well. She just has what it takes to stand tall in the genre she is acting in.

A Legacy Sequel

If there were ever to be a continuation of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, it would have to be in the form of a legacy sequel. The issue of Nancy already having died in the franchise is a little bit tricky, but surely if the writers can figure out a way for Freddy to come back time and time again, there could be a way for one of the other characters in the franchise to manage it as well? The biggest question would be if Robert Englund would agree to play Freddy once again. While the role could be recast, it wouldn’t be a legacy sequel without the iconic actor. Unfortunately, he has made it quite clear that he feels his days of wearing the burn makeup and knife gloves are probably behind him, but after his amazing acting in Stranger Things season 4, never say never.

Would you like to see Heather Langenkamp return as Nancy Thompson in another Freddy Krueger movie?