When Harry Potter fans discovered that HBO was adapting the well-loved book series into a TV show, no one was sure what to think. With all the controversy surrounding J. K. Rowling and the failure of the Fantastic Beasts movies, it felt more like another unnecessary cash grab than anything else. With the shock of the news passed some fans have started talking about what they want to see in the upcoming series. These discussions have included everything from the inclusion of Peeves to who should play Hermione, and many felt that a black actress should play her.

Past Hermione Actresses

Emma Watson’s portrayal of Hermione was one of the most popular and memorable adaptations of the character. Still, she wasn’t the only one to bring the brightest member of the golden trio to life. She has been portrayed by several black actresses over the years, including Paula Arundell and Yanna McIntosh, though the most memorable was probably Noma Dumezweni.

Dumezweni played Hermione in the original stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. When she was originally selected for the role, Rowling said, “Hermione can be a Black woman with my absolute blessing and enthusiasm.” She added, “Noma was chosen because she was the best actress for the job. When [director] John [Tiffany] told me he’d cast her, I said, ‘Oh, that’s fabulous’ because I’d seen her in a workshop, and she was fabulous.”

Fan Discuss a Black Hermione

When HBO released the trailer for the upcoming TV show, some brought up the comments Rowling had made about a black Hermione. For example, @AvatarObi tweeted, “I really hope JK Rowling sticks to her guns and makes Hermione black in the HBO Harry Potter reboot like she previously said.”

While most fans seem to agree with this sentiment, others are not as keen to see Hermione played by a black actress. In response to @AvatarObi’s tweet, @KelherPatricia said, “Or hear me out here….. Stop giving hand-me-down roles to black and brown people and actually create beloved interesting original characters who are black and brown.”

People like @mousebolition were concerned about the implications surrounding certain aspects of her storyline, saying, “I’m so sorry but Black Hermione is not the casting flex anyone wants it to be. Half of her story is getting hate crimed with magic. The other half is doing homework for two white boys who low-key hate her.” They went on to add, “while occasionally checking in with a dude named Kingsley Shacklebolt….”

While many people began to remember different scenes throughout the books that could have a very different impact if a black actress played Hermione, others reminded people that Harry didn’t “low-key hate” her but thought of her like a sister.

Others mentioned they wanted to see a “race bended” Harry Potter too.

