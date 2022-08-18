It’s time to wave goodbye to some of our childhood classics as HBO Max is losing 37 of its shows thanks to the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger combining Discovery+ and HBO Max.

HBO Max will be removing titles from their streaming services, almost 37 titles including 20 of their originals. The removals are set to start as early as this week according to Variety.

An exact date and time for the commencement of the removals have not yet been given, however, it would appear that HBO has been preparing for this for weeks. HBO Max had already started removing titles a few weeks before the announcement, which included some Warner Bros. films and HBO TV shows like Camping, Vinyl, Mrs Fletcher, and Run.

Why Remove Old and Well-Loved Titles?

When asked why HBO would decide to remove so many of their original titles, a spokesperson for the company attributed the decision to the pending merge of the platform with Discovery+, now that both companies are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Removing streaming titles helps Warner Bros. Discovery with its current mission to cut costs by removing lesser-watched programs from the service.

With that understanding, it isn’t too shocking that so many HBO Max shows are being cut from streaming, considering that the internet is still in an uproar over WBD’s decision to cancel many of their DC shows and, of course, the movie that is synonymous with the DC issue currently, Batgirl.

The HBO Max statement said:

“As we work towards bringing our content catalogues together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

While there are many, many options for content on the platforms, it is shocking how many are being removed at once.

Full List of Titles Being Removed

The most recent announcement represents the largest number of shows and movies to be taken off of the service at one time, including 20 of HBO Max’s originals, and it is currently unclear whether they will be made available at a later stage on DVD or some other rental service.

The list of titles that are to be removed includes, but is not limited to, the following:

HBO Max Originals:

12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Generation Hustle, Generation, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Mom Your Dad, Odo, Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, The Runaway Bunny, Theodosia, Tig n’ Seek, Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve, Share

Cartoon Network

Dodo, Elliot From Earth, Mao Mao – Heroes of Pure Heart, Mighty Magiswords, OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino

Acquired Titles

Detention Adventure, Messy Goes to Okido, Mia’s Magic Playground, The Ollie & Moon Show, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Make it Big Make it Small, Squish

It remains to be seen if these titles will someday be available somewhere else, or if WBD, HBO Max or Discovery+ will be cancelling any further shows as WBD and CEO David Zaslav seem to be very giddy with their executioner’s axe and the projects coming out of all of their studios lately.

Do you think that more HBO Max shows and movies will see cancellation in the coming months?