Resident Evil: Death Island is the upcoming fourth instalment of the animated Resident Evil series, and it finally has a trailer for us RE fans to marvel at what is coming next. There is a lot to unpack in the trailer, from the setting to the time in which it takes place canonically, but the one thing that everyone is stuck on is how the ladies of the story haven’t aged, despite the male protagonists showing just how much time has passed. Does Resident Evil want their ladies to stay young and hot, or is there a reason they have yet to age?

There Is A Reason! And It Is…

You may have guessed this already, but the ladies haven’t aged like the men because they have been infected with the zombie virus at a point in their zombie-fighting careers. Jill Valentine was one of the two main protagonists you could play in Resident Evil 3. In both the original and the remake, you can clearly see that she is infected with the original T-Virus. Luckily, she manages to receive the anti-virus before her transformation is complete. As it turns out, the other ladies were also infected at some point. Clair Redfield was infected with the T-Phobos Virus, and Rebecca Chambers was infected with the A-Virus.

While all three managed not to fully transform, they still had the effects of a genetically engineered virus coursing through their veins. One of the more obvious side effects of the virus is that it turns you into a zombie. Duh. But the original objective of Umbrella Corporation, before they turned to bio-warfare, was to find the key to immortality. The ladies might have done just that by avoiding each virus’s more noticeable side effects. Of course, there’s no way to say they won’t age eventually, but the years don’t affect them for now.

One of the many side effects is cell regeneration, which usually turns into mutations. In the case of Rebecca, fans noted that she looked a little younger than the last time she was seen in a video game, so could her past infection with the A-Virus be reversing the hands of the clock a little bit? We will have to wait to see what Resident Evil has for us in the future, lore-wise, to see what is canon and what isn’t.

This also explains why Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield, who has never canonically been infected with a form of Umbrella Corporation’s virus, are showing the signs of the years. Leon is definitely not the sweet, young rooky cop from RE 2, but we knew this from how he already looked a tad older in RE 4. Likewise, Chris Redfield looks hot and grizzly after 17 years of fighting the Umbrella Corporation’s unethical science experiments and globe-trotting for RE 7 and RE 8.

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Death Island is coming in hot to bring the story of the first three Resident Evil games, which took place in 1998, into the future in 2015. This animated movie will e the first time in animated Resident Evil history that the protagonists, Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Rebecca Chambers, will all be seen in the same place. The fantastic five are united to investigate San Francisco’s Alcatraz Island during a zombie outbreak. While many characters have crossed paths at some point in the Resident Evil canon, this is the first time that Leon and Jill are meeting face to face.

The live-action Resident Evil movies are loosely adapted around parts of the game’s settings and characters, seeing Leon, Jill, Chris and Claire taking turns being part of the story but focusing on Alice, a character who isn’t actually part of the game series. However, the animated series is directly connected to the game’s universe. Resident Evil: Death Island takes place 17 years after the events of the first few games, which happened in 1998; hence fans wondering why the girls don’t seem to have aged…

What do you think of the theory of why the Resident Evil ladies haven’t aged?